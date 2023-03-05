TODAY’S WORD is groak. Example: Taylor’s dog Bear moved from person to person at her backyard barbeque just to groak at the guests.

FRIDAY’S WORD was emporte. It means irritated beyond self-possession. Example: Allison was so emporte that she had to leave the room before she said something she would later regret.

Math riddles

(answers below)

1. If 2 is company and 3 is a crowd, what are 4 and 5?

2. What is 3/7 chicken, 2/3 cat and 2/4 goat?

3. Since it was so warm early in the winter, Rachel planted 10 tomato plants. Unfortunately, during a cold recent night, all but nine were killed by frost. How many tomato plants still survive?

4. I am an odd number. Take away a letter and I become even. What am I?

5. A tree doubled in height each year until it reached its maximum height over the course of ten years. How many years did it take for the tree to reach half its maximum height.

Read Across America

Martinsville City Public Schools has been celebrating Read Across America Week by inviting special guest readers from the community to read a story to a class of elementary or preschool students. Clearview Early Childhood Center has also been doing a Teacher Tuck In each evening, during which a teacher reads students a bedtime story via Zoom.

Guest readers for this year’s Read Across America Week have included members of Martinsville City Council, school board members, firefighters, police, some of our high school basketball and football players and more.

Speaking of books ...

Speaking of reading, here are the new books ready to be checked out from the branches of Blue Ridge Regional Library:

“The Last Kingdom” by Steve Berry

“It’s One of Us” by J.T. Ellison

“Murder at Haven’s Rock” by Kelley Armstrong

“A Calder at Heart” by Janet Dailey

“A is for Affrilachia” by Frank X. Walker

“Letters of Trust” by Wanda E. Brunstetter

“Sycamore Circle” by Shelley Shepard Gray

“Never Never” by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher

Oops

Every now and then the Stroller likes to print lists of bloopers that have made their way into headlines or church bulletin notices. Now we get credit for doing one of our own. A kind Stroller reader emailed with a doozy of a typo from the Friday Stroller that made it into print. It was that when we typed “Power in Pearls: An Afternoon Tea”, the letter T was where the ending quotation marks should have been! Well, that was a taste of our own medicine. At least we all enjoy a good chuckle.

Riddle answers

1. 9

2. Chicago

3. Nine

4. Seven

5. Nine years.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Clueless,” starring Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd, was loosely based on the novel “Emma” by Jane Austen. The film is a coming-of-age teen comedy, was written and directed by Amy Heckerling, and was followed by a spin-off television series and a series of books.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did the Google search engine first debut?