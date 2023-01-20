Stroller: Rolling around with some handy household tips

TODAY’S WORD is decathect. Example: After a bad breakup, Sabrina found herself decathecting the more she thought about how her partner had treated her for the past year.

THURSDAY’S WORD was dysania. It means the state of finding it hard to get out of bed. Example: Every morning Sherri thought she might have dysania because she found it increasingly hard to get out of bed in the morning.

Award

The Rev. Tyler Millner of Morning Star Holy Church received an “MLK Drum Major Award” from Mt. Sinai Church, where Bishop J.C. Richardson is the pastor.

Cardboard rolls

A popular YouTube channel, which has 78.5 million subscribers, puts out videos on clever ideas. One is “26 Easy Household Tips You’ve Never Thought About.” Let’s take a look at some of the tips:

To pack a large kitchen knife, poke the blade up the center of a paper towel roll, then press the cardboard roll flat around it and tape it down.

Make they type of little pot (for seeds) you can plant directly into the ground with a section of toilet paper or paper towel roll. Simply make 3/4-inch cuts up into one end of it to create flaps, and fold the flaps toward each other to make a bottom of a pot. These makeshift pots don’t stand up well on their own, and the soil and seedlings in them would dry out quickly, so just embed them evenly in a tray of soil. Once the seeds have grown into little plants unfold the bottoms of the cardboard roll pots, and plant each one, the whole thing, cardboard and all, into the ground.

Reader’s Digest has more tips for cardboard rolls:

Put one or two inside each boot leg (in storage) so the leg stands up rather than flops over.

Wrap tablecloths and napkins around long cardboard tubes so they are rolled, rather than folded, which causes creases.

Roll up important documents and store them inside cardboard rolls.

Is it too late to tell you this?: Keep Christmas lights tangle-free by winding them around tubes, then secure with masking tape.

Put some rolls in a hamster or gerbil’s cage. They love to run through and around them, as well as chew on them.

Today’s chuckle

When I moved, I called all my magazines, insurance companies, retirement accounts and other services to change my address.

“We can’t do that over the phone,” one of them said. “It has to be an original signature on our form.”

“How can I do that?” I said. “Your office is too far away for me to drive to.”

“We’ll be happy to mail you one,” she said cheerfully. “What is your new address, so I can mail it to you?”

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Decaf coffee virtually always contains at least some amount of caffeine. On average, an 8-ounce cup of decaf coffee contains around 7 mg of coffee compared to a cup of regular coffee which contains 70 to 140 mg of caffeine.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Do all oranges have the same number of segments?