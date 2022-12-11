Stroller: Sammy Redd kicked one item off his bucket list

TODAY’S WORD is hellacious. Example: Harriet left a tough day of work at the local grocery store and went to grab a drink with a friend, hoping to put the hellacious day behind her.

FRIDAY’S WORD was buzzy. It means: something that generates excitement and gets people talking. Example: The rumors at Kally’s high school were always buzzy no matter what the topic.

On TV

Laurel Park native Sammy Redd, who recently moved to California, said that on his dating profile, at the question ‘What is on your bucket list?’ his answer was “Being on ‘The Price Is Right.’”

Well, guess what! He told that ON “The Price Is Right,” on its Wednesday broadcast.

First he bid $2,000 on an exercise bike, and then the scene changed to a prize package with Burberry leather travel pouch, baseball cap, eau de toilette, oversized square sunglasses, a wallet and bottle of eau de parfum. He bid $1401, and $2,254 was the retail price, so he won it.

He went up on stage, where a 2023 Nissan Rogue SUV was the prize. He played “Stack the Deck.” It started with a box of rice and a bag of popcorn. He guessed correctly that $4.99 was the price of the popcorn. Then he had to guess a number in the price of the car.

Next he had to decide what costs $2.79 — sauce or chips? When he got it wrong (it was the chips), the suspense built. He tried again — liquid soap or pepper rings for $5.99. He turned to the audience and asked, “Pepper rings?” but his sister, Nancy Redd, was doing a lathering motion on her arms. She was right—soap it was.

Then he guessed another number, and another (we lost count how many) putting them in order for the price of a the SUV: $30,912.

He fell to the floor when he saw how close his guess was: $30,916 was the answer. He would have won the car had he gotten it exactly right.

At the next scene, he spun a big wheel — and said “Hi to my mom, Amanda, and all my friends in Martinsville, Virginia.” He got a 70. The next contestant got a 90. The host said good by and “nice meeting you” as Sammy sprinted off the stage.

You can see his 15 minutes of fame (condensed into about 7) on the Bulletin’s Facebook page.

Food for Fines

Here’s a unique way to pay your library fines: Participate in the Blue Ridge Regional Library’s Food for Fines Food Drive. Through Saturday, each box or canned food you donate will deduct $1 off your library fines, with a maximum limit of $5. You don’t have to owe fines to participate, either: They’ll still take your food donations. Food collected will be given to the Salvation Army and the Patrick County Community Food Bank.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first ever recorded instance of someone bringing a Christmas tree indoors to decorate was in 1605. They decorated a fir tree with paper roses, nuts and fruits.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why is a star traditionally placed at the top of Christmas trees?