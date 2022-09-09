Stroller: Saturday memorial rides honor Ken Adams, Garland Hall

TODAY’S WORD is termagant. Example: Lacy’s heart sunk when she realized the lazy woman and the termagant were put on her committee.

THURSDAY’S WORD was harridan. It means an unpleasant woman, especially an older one, who is often angry and often tells other people what to do. Example: Paige was cheerful and optimistic when she was young, but the disappointments and hardships of life had turned her into a harridan.

Memorial Rides

If you have a motorcycle, or an unusual car or just like to participate in rides, you might want to spend Saturday in Patrick County, where you have two choices.

And if you’re not participating in one of the rides, you might find yourself pulling over to let them on down the road.

The 20th Ken Adams Memorial Patrick County will benefit the Patrick County Christmas Cheer program. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. at Fairy Stone Volunteer Fire Department, and the ride takes off at 1 p.m. There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and hot dogs for all the riders. It’s open to all types of cars, trucks and motorcycles.

The $10 fee goes to Christmas Cheer.

“This is the last year I’m doing the Toy Run,” organizer Cathy Adams wrote by email. “It has been very successful. We have raised close to $100,000 in the 20 years.”

The Toy Run is supported by Ross-Harbour United Methodist Church, the Patrick County Christmas Cheer program and the Fairy Stone VFD.

Meanwhile, the Second Annual Memorial Ride in Memory of a Veteran, Garland Hall (1042-2020), will be held Saturday in Stuart. Organizers say, “Bring out your American flags and fly them high for this ride!”

The ride is for “Motorcycles—trucks—anything with wheels!” All donations go to Hospice. Registration starts at noon; kickstands up at 1 p.m. It begins and ends at the Eagles Club, 101 Wayside Park Road, Stuart. A cookout and 50/50 drawing will be held after the ride.

Today’s chuckle

Hunter had just received his driver’s license. The whole family got in the car with him for his first drive, going to get ice cream to celebrate. The father sat in the backseat right behind the new driver.

“I bet you’re there to get a change of scenery after all those years of driving,” said Hunter.

“Nope,” the father replied. “I’m going to sit here and kick the back of your seat like you’ve done me all these years.”

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Natalie Wood’s most famous role may well be as Maria in the 1961 movie “West Side Story,” but she has been in many other movies, starting with “Miracle on 34th Street” when she was a child, as well as “Gypsy,” “Splendor in the Grass” and “Sex and the Single Girl.” She drowned at age 43, a mysterious death that left many questions unanswered.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Natalie Wood’s most famous role is that of a young Puerto Rican woman in “West Side Story.” What was the actress’s parents’ nationality?