Stroller: Self-checkout: "No use in trying to fight it."

TODAY’S WORD is cantankerous. Example: Barney is so cantankerous these days that Ethel’s friends wonder how she can put up with him all the time.

THURSDAY’S WORD was behest. Example: At the head deacon’s behest, the church members spend a day cleaning the church, repairing the plumbing problems and getting the landscaping in order.

Self-checkoutContinuing our conversation about self-checkout lines ...

Gael Marshall Chaney of Smith Mountain Lake likes them, so she can bag groceries the way she prefers. She noted that Walmart in Rocky Mount “has nothing but self-checkout now. Kroger at Westlake used to have ‘Scan, Bag & Go,’ where you would pick up a portable scanner, scan things as you put them in your cart, scan the barcode on the self-checkout, pay and be on your way without having to move the items across the scanner. That was super convenient. I don’t know why they got rid of it.”

“Thieves probably ruined that,” replied Elizabeth Ann Spence.

Kari Bullins of Martinsville says she loves it when she has just a few things. “It keeps the lines down at the register, is respectful of cashiers’ and other customers’ time, and there’s rarely a wait.” However, she brings large orders or produce to the full-service line.

Not only does Jennifer Daughtry of Martinsville prefers it, including that it allows her to make sure prices are correct, but she sees it as inevitable: “Lanes and lanes of living cashiers are not coming back. No use in trying to fight it.”

Raffle for History

The Bassett Historical Center is selling raffle tickets in which a $20 ticket gives a chance for one of 30 prizes. The raffle ends Aug. 30. For more information, call the center at 276-629-9191.

One prize will given away each day. They range in value from $99.99 to $949.97 and are things such as a steel 18-inch swimming pool, a Gettysburg safe, a Stihl hedge trimmer, a Lincoln cooler, a shop vac, a Champion 1200 watt portable generator and the biggie, a Henry 45-70. No, the Stroller doesn’t know what that is, but its value is $949.97, and we figure the people who would love to win it are those people who know what it is.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Piggly Wiggly became America’s first modern supermarket when it opened in 2016. Before it, a shopper would hand her list to a clerk behind a counter. The clerk would fill the order. Piggly Wiggly’s new store was the first that had the customers able to walk through the shelves and pick up what they wanted, then bring it to the counter to pay. That store introduced price-marked items, employees in uniforms and shopping baskets. Pictures of early grocery stores show that a customer would pick up a wooden woven harvest basket (like you can still get today at arm stands) and carry that through the store.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did the modern style of grocery store impact brand marketing?