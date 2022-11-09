Stroller: Sending Christmas gifts to children around the world

TODAY’S WORD is enervate. Example: The grating voice of Melony’s roommate Georgia had an enervating effect on her, so she would hide in her room to escape it.

TUESDAY’S WORD was abnegation. It means the act of renouncing or rejecting something. Example: Conner was comfortable with the abnegation of his power concerning his leadership in a group project at school.

Shoeboxes

Many individuals and churches throughout the area are filling shoeboxes with school supplies, toys, toothbrushes and sundries to serve as Christmas gifts for needy children around the world for Operation Christmas Child, a program by Samaritan’s Purse.

In fact, though the charity provides its own decorated cardboard boxes, it is recommended to pack the items in a plastic shoe box, which serves the child afterward for storage.

Locally, collection sites are located at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville; Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville; Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway; Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett; and Minnies Chapel, 161 Minnies Chapel Loop, Stuart.

You will need to check with the individual church for specific times available for accepting donations, but all of the participating churches will be available each day during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21.

Stew

Beth Sibbick of Martinsville and the Rev. Lynn Bechdolt, who had been at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for many years, shared this recipe for Pumpkin-Pork Stew in 2007 in the Bulletin:

1 TBS extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 TBS crushed dried basil leaves

2 lbs. lean pork tenderloin (or ½ pound of ham), cut into 1-inch pieces

1 can (28 ounces) recipe-ready diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (15 ounce) plain pumpkin or 2 cups cooked pumpkin

1 can (14 ½ fluid ounces) chicken broth (use low sodium if using ham)

½ cup rosé or white Zinfandel wine

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

4 medium white rose potatoes, cubed

2 cups (about 8 ounces) green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cinnamon stick

Heat oil in large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic and basil; cook for 1 minute or until onion is tender. Add pork; cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until lightly browned. Add tomatoes with juice, pumpkin, broth, wine, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Add potatoes, green beans and cinnamon stick. Cover; cook over low heat for 1 hour or until potatoes are tender. Remove cinnamon stick before serving.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The technical term for the outer edge of a pizza’s crust is cornicione.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which major war led to the popularity of pizza in the United States?