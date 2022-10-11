Stroller: Shining a spotlight on the underappreciated pawpaw

TODAY’S WORD is iconoclast. Example: On a first date, Lily quickly found out that the guy was a severe iconoclast and decided not to ever contact him again.

MONDAY’S WORD was officious. It means assertive of authority in an annoyingly domineering way, especially with regard to petty or trivial matters. Example: The security at a new bar downtown was so officious that it led to patrons not coming back to the bar again.

Pawpaw

Are you one of the few people who has eaten a pawpaw this fall? Here is an excerpt from the Emporia Daily Gazette, published on Nov. 19, 1922, in the New York Times:

“The pawpaw is the most neglected of American fruits; few people like it, and someway it is as despised as the mule and as unpopular as the shitepoke. People always laugh when the pawpaw is mentioned, though why, Heaven knows. For it has a rich and luscious flavor—not unlike the custard apple of the Hesperides. It digests easily in the human stomach, and it cheers but does not inebriate.

“... Probably the pawpaw’s limitations come from the fact that it is hard to digest. No woman would dare eat a pawpaw in the presence of her lover; the sight is disgusting to the point of utter disillusion. ... No one can eat a pawpaw who is not willing to revert to barbarism, to jump back to the forest. A pawpaw probably was intended for a feast in a tree crotch, where spitting seeds is easy and natural. A monkey might get away with a pawpaw gracefully, but a man must be willing to surrender his dignity for the joy of the fruit.

“Some other age may come to the pawpaw and find there the elixir of youth, the nectar of the gods, the fountain of immortality. For surely wise nature has not created so delicious a fruit in vain. Man is not up to the pawpaw yet. He left it when he descended from the trees, and is not worthy yet to have it back.”

Pets

PUBlic Theology, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Valley Brewing, (4220 Mountain Valley Road, Axton) will feature “Blessing of the Animals.” The description says:

“Our pets are some of our closest companions and best sources of support. But what happens to them when they die, and what should that mean for us while we share life with them?”

The “discussion will be about the nature of eternity and the bonds of love between humanity and the friends — both furry and otherwise — we live our lives with.” It will end with a blessing of the animals, so bring your pet(s).”

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The real-life inspiration for Jane Austen’s Elizabeth Bennet is said to be her cousin Eliza, Comtesse de Feuillide. Upon the death of her husband during the French Revolution, Eliza went on to marry Austen’s brother, Frank Austen.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The first line of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” is arguably on of the most famous quotes from the novel. What is the quote?