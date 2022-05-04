Stroller: Shred your documents and beat the weeds of summer

TODAY’S WORD is garrulous. Example: Sarah’s father-in-law is extremely garrulous during every conversation, especially, it feels, when she has some place she needs to be.

TUESDAY’S WORD was bellicose. It means demonstrating aggression and willingness to fight. Example: Jonathan has been surly and bellicose ever since he lost the match against his arch rival.

Paper-shredding

The topic of paper-shredding — and where can people get it done? — came up a week or two ago in the Stroller. Jett Hooker, ValleyStar Credit Union’s marketing communication specialist, noticed, and she sent in a helpful answer.

ValleyStar hosts paper-shredding at all of its branches, she said. There were three in April, and another three this month. The two closer ones are:

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the ValleyStar’s Rocky Mount branch.

From noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Martinsville Speedway, with an added bonus — anyone who brings paper to shred for this event gets to ride around the track.

“You don’t have to be a member to attend the event. There’s no limit to how much they can shred and it’s completely free,” she wrote.

Beat the weeds

May is such a prime time for gardening that it’s easy to overwhelm ourselves with best intentions and underwhelm ourselves with results.

All things seem possible in May — because the weeds are still small. Most of the weeds that are big now, such as the henbit and chickweed, are just harmless reminders to you to get on top of your game before summer hits. Sure, they’re rather ugly, but they’re also about to die down. They can’t survive the heat, but if they’ve made it this far in your garden by now, they’ll be back with a vengeance in fall thanks to their shedding seeds.

The greatest favor you could do for yourself or your garden now is to cover all exposed ground with newspapers (eight to 10 layers) and spread mulch over it. The newspapers make a much stronger barrier than just mulch from weeds popping through. Mulch alone mostly likely will just trick you for about two weeks thinking it’s all great, before the weeds show their determination and dominance.

Today’s chuckle

At a golf course, four friends reached the 16th tee. When Bernie teed off, the ball went over the fence and bounced off the sidewalk onto the road, where it hit the tire of a moving bus and was knocked back on to the fairway. As they all stood in amazement, Charles asked him, “How on earth did you do that?”

Bernie shrugged and replied, “You have to know the bus schedule.”

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Sistine Chapel was originally called the Cappella Magna or great chapel but later got its name from Pope Sixtus IV who had it built between 1473 and 1481.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: One of the functions of the Sistine Chapel is to hold papal conclaves. What is a papal conclave?

