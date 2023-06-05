TODAY’S WORD is plausible. Example: Jeannine tried to come up with some plausible excuse for missing the deadline.

SUNDAY’S WORD faux. It means fake; imitation. Example: This furniture comes in maroon or chocolate faux leather.

Poetry

Roses are red, violets are blue. If you like poetry and have heavy feelings about the Highway 58 expansion through Patrick County, this program’s for you.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, a poetry workshop will be offered at the Patrick County Branch Library, suitable for people ages 13 and older. The free workshop will be hosted by local author and artist Angie Dribben.

It has quite the unique topic: This workshop is designed to help writers fully express their complex thoughts on the ongoing expansion of Highway 58 through Lovers Leap. For more information, drop by the library or call them at 276-694-3352.

Chalk art

The Patrick County Library in collaboration with Bull Mountain Arts will hold a Chalk Art Competition from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the library. Space is limited, so registration is required; call 276-694-3352.

There is room for 10 competitors ages 5-9, 10 competitors ages 10-14 and 10 in the adult category — and there will be one grand prize for each group.

Pollinator Path

Piedmont Arts will hold a Community Work Day for its Pollinator Path from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Piedmont Arts. Just drop by and join in. If you’d like to arrange a specific time for your club or organization to participate, email Lauren Ellis at lellis@piedmontarts.org.

Funny signs

Here are some funny messages that have been seen posted on signs here and there:

Weekend safety brief: Don’t add to the population.—Don’t subtract from the population.—Stay out of the hospital, the newspaper and jail.—If you do end up in jail, establish dominance quickly.

If you rarely drive on snow, just pretend you’re taking your grandma to church. There’s a platter of biscuits and two gallons of sweet tea in glass jars in the back seat. She’s wearing a new dress and holding a crock pot full of gravy.

McDonald’s: We sell crispy chicken sandwiches on Sundays. Chic-fil-A sign across the road: Our ice cream machines are always working.

As you get older things will seem more lame than before. Nothing will change but you, I promise.

Private sign. Do not read.

All pets and some children must be kept on a leash.

“Don’t be shy. Send that 12th unanswered text.”—Tequila.

[Permanent sign] Emergency phone line direct to Security Services [on paper, typewritten] Out of Order [on paper, written below in pen] Keep running

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Both Sam’s Club and Costco were founded in 1983. The membership-only retail store pulls in $84.3 billion a year in sales, coming in second place to Costco. Sam’s Club has 600 stores.