TODAY’S WORD is emblazon. Example: His favorite T-shirt was emblazoned with the name of the castle he visited in Europe.

SUNDAY’S WORD was tidsoptimist. It means a person who’s habitually late because they think they have more time than they do. Example: Tanya was branded as a tidsoptimist because she often showed up late for work thinking that she was on time when she was not.

Spy Balloon

People with Martinsville connections who now live on the coast have been showing on Facebook pictures they took of the Chinese Spy Balloon being shot down Saturday night.

Diane Cecil took a clear photograph of the bright white globe against a pure blue sky, and others of three jets flying. “Chinese balloon and US jets over my house right now!” she wrote.

Dr. Jim and Michelle Isernia live in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and she was watching the balloon’s progress. “Our entire house just SHOOK — watching jets circle as the balloon falls,” she wrote.

Meal prep

“A meal prep influencer shares 6 of his favorite cooking hacks,” Marielle Segarra reported on NPR on Jan. 31.

Kevin Curry is the founder of FitMenCook, which has 1.6 million followers online.

1. Prepare the separate ingredients for several meals all at once. He says he does that on Wednesdays and Sundays.

2. Avoid foods that spoil quickly, such as berries. If you want to use berries as plan-ahead ingredients, he advised, the frozen berries work better.

3. Only prepare ingredients you really like, because it will be hard to have much enthusiasm for foods you’re not so crazy about as the days go on.

4. Try a variety of rices, such as black rice, forbidden rice, jasmine rice and basmati rice, as well as quinoa and farro, rather than using the same kind of rice all the time.

5. Make a big dish, such as lasagna, and just eat a bit of it; freeze the rest for later. He calls that a “hero meal” because you’ll feel like a hero accomplishing so much.

6. Plan out how different types of food reheat best, such as microwave, oven or stovetop. He shared his favorite way of reheating pasta, which was mentioned from a difference source a couple of days ago in the Stroller: Put it on a skillet to crisp up the bottom, then cover the pan to get the cheese melted.

Today’s chuckle

When they were out shopping, the teenager saw a set of weights and begged his father to buy them.

“I don’t know, Hunter,” the man said. “They’re expensive, and you’d have to commit yourself to exercising regularly to make them worth the purchase.”

After some more begging, the man agreed to buy them. He paid for them and headed toward the exit.

His son called out to him: “What? Do I have to carry them to the car?”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There are over 350 different horse breeds worldwide that all have unique qualities.

