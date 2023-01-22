Stroller: Smith River Singers start back up on Jan. 30

TODAY’S WORD is sangfroid. Example: Matthew was extremely sangfroid for someone who was about to propose to his girlfriend the next day.

FRIDAY’S WORD was decathect. It means to withdraw one’s feelings of attachment from (a person, idea, or object), as in anticipation of a future loss. Example: After a bad breakup, Sabrina immediately found herself decathecting the more she thought about how her partner had treated her for the past year.

Smith River Singers

The Smith River Singers will hold the first rehearsal for the spring concert on Jan. 30. Music pickup is at 6:30 p.m. and rehearsals are from 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays at First Baptist Church Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.

Smith River Singers is a community choral ensemble directed by Dr. Pamela Randall that started in 2014 and is open to all interested singers. The group performs in free concerts each winter and spring.

Its music ranges from classical to contemporary genres and features both sacred and secular works. Rehearsals for the spring show will go through May.

Requirements to join include the ability to vocally match pitch, availability to attend rehearsals regularly and show up for performances in requested attire. Dues are requested to help cover music and other expenses.

For more information visit smithriversingers.org.

Baked fish

This baked fish recipe was contributed by Mark Martin, an avid hunter from Bassett who enjoys cooking the game he catches, in a 2007 edition of the Martinsville Bulletin.

Martin got started cooking with wild game by cooking anything he hunted. That then expanded to turtle, frog legs, squirrel and rabbit.

Ingredients:

6 flounders (or other white fish)

Olive oil

Sea salt

Pepper

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese

2 cans canned asparagus

Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Begin by lining a casserole dish with aluminum foil and then place six flounder fillets on top of the foil. Drizzle the fillets with olive oil and then sprinkle fish with salt, pepper and any other desired seasoning before to cover lightly. Flip the fillets over and season the other side.

Next, thinly slice on block of cream cheese and then place single layer over fish fillets to cover completely. Add a layer of asparagus on top of the fish.

Repeat with another layer of fish, cream cheese and asparagus. Cover the whole dish with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.

Remove from oven and sprinkle generously with Parmesan cheese before putting it back in the oven to bake for an additional 10 minutes uncovered until cheese has melted.

Serve with any other desired side dishes such as bread rolls or roasted potatoes.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Oranges usually have 10 segments, but sometimes they can have more or fewer.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What did Native Americans call blueberries because of the blossom that is found on the end of the berry?