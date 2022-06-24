Stroller: Sniffing out a tasty and unusual dinner recipe

TODAY’S WORD is bilk. Example: The detective was delving deep into financial documents to find out how his suspect had bilked the seven victims out of their hard earned money.

THURSDAY’S WORD was admonish. It means to warn or reprimand someone firmly. Example: Trevor was admonished by his boss for showing up late for the third time in the same week while also having the gall to ask to leave a little early as well.

Sounding the trumpet

Bloodhound lovers everywhere are celebrating the victory of their breed as Trumpet, an Illinois bloodhound, has won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday night.

His top competitors were a French bulldog, a German shepherd, an English setter, a Maltese, a Lakeland terrier and a Samoyed.

Bloodhounds are an average of 25 inches high and 110 pounds for a male, with females slightly smaller. Their face is long and wrinkled with loose skin, deep-set eyes and huge, drooping ears. Their colors are red, liver and tan or black and tan.

Bloodhounds are known to be laid-back dogs, unless they are on the scent, in which case they are stubborn and dedicated. That’s what gets them called the “sleuth hounds,” and they are used to find people who are lost or hiding.

Pastelon de platano

The Bulletin’s website shares a lot of recipes for interesting foods. Try this one which comes from “@bigmamacooks_” on TikTok for a layered dish of mashed plantains with meat and cheese, a Puerto Rican classic called “Pastelon de Platano Maduros.”

Use six ripe (yellow with black spots) plantains. Cut them into thirds, then place in boiling water. Just before the water boils back up, add 1 cup sugar and 2 spoonfuls of honey. Let boil for 12 minutes.

Drain the plantains, then let sit for 15 minutes so they harden.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Add plantains back to their cooking pot, then mash them. Add three tablespoons butter and 1 tablespoon garlic powder. Blend well with a hand mixer.

Spread half the plantain mash on the bottom of an 8- by 8-inch casserole dish. The spread over it cooked ground beef or shredded chicken. Top with a full bag of shredded cheese such as Mozzarella or Gouda. Top with remaining plantain mash. Add a clump on each corner to make it easier to spread. Then top it all with a second bag of shredded cheese. Bake for 35 minutes.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The fastest breed of dog is the greyhound. They can run on average 35 to 40 miles per hour and in races have been known to reach 45 miles per hour. The breed was bred to be hunting dogs and were first seen in the Middle East and North Africa, but can be seen in Roman, Greek and Egyptian literature and art because of their distinctive features.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is another term used for German Shepard?

