Stroller: Sniffing out great cocktails recipes and so-so jokes

TODAY’S WORD is hapless. Example: Ryan decided that the situation was hapless when he spilled his coffee on the way out of his apartment, tripped and spilled his briefcase on the way into work and then showed up late to a meeting because he wrote the wrong time down in his journal.

SUNDAY’S WORD was equanimity. It means mental calmness, composure, and evenness of temper, especially in a difficult situation. Example: Natalie kept her equanimity at work even in the midst of several clients backing out on her last minute.

Meals

Wednesday is a day for free community meals. Folks on the southern end of the county might drive to Collinsville, where Smith Memorial United Methodist Church (corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road) will have a meal from 5-6 p.m.; and if the city is more convenient, there’s one at the Parish House, across from the Martinsville library, from 5-5:45 p.m.

Dogs’ social media

Today’s Trivia answer deals with dogs’ sense of smell. Normally the Stroller’s dog spends her time in the same place out in the country, with nothing new going on. On a recent trip the dog got out at several rest stops and was deeply involved in walking around smelling everything on the ground. The Stroller recently came across an article about dogs’ amazing sense of smell. The article likened it to social media for dogs. Anyone who has dogs can see how that makes sense.

Today’s chuckle

Why can’t you hear a pterodactyl go to the bathroom? It has a silent P.

What do you call a dead bee? A used to be.

While we’re all celebrating July 4, Independence Day, remember: That is Thanksgiving in Britain.

(These jokes are courtesy of the Stroller’s kinfolk. Guess which one is from the Brit?)

Cleaning tips

Simple Green has been found to be great at removing bird droppings from a car: Just spray on a light mist, wipe and it comes right off.

Cocktail recipes

(“And all of your readers will complain they were drunk by noon because they were trying out the recipe,” says the Stroller’s brother-in-law, who suggested adding one.)

“Take a generous splash from the maraschino cherries and add it to a gin and tonic, and it was really good,” suggests the Stroller’s cousin’s husband.

The cousin had “a random grapefruit that someone gave me,” and she enjoyed this New England Sour: 2 oz. vodka, 1/2 oz. maple syrup, 4 oz. grapefruit juice and 2 dashes of aromatic bitters.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A dog’s sense of smell can be up to 10,000 times stronger than a human’s. The dogs with the strongest sense of smell are the ones with a strong prey drive, like hounds, and then following those are working breeds like German Shepherds and Labradors. Dogs with shorter snouts may not be able to smell on the same level.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A group of puppies and a group of dogs are referred to by different names; what are they?

