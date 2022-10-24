Stroller: Solving the mystery behind the Big A School name

TODAY’S WORD is aggrandize. Example: Hope was trying to aggrandize the reputation of the new company she joined, but at times it felt like a lost cause despite her efforts.

SUNDAY’S WORD was travesty. It means a false, absurd, or distorted representation of something. Example: The downplayed description that Tristan gave of his success in grad school was a travesty to his accomplishments.

The first fallen

The first known policeman to be killed in the line of duty in Martinsville and Henry County was George Fountain Carter (1874-1919). His wife’s great-niece, Rebecca Prillaman, wrote in tell about him after she read Friday’s article about how Tuesday’s Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting will include a session on renaming bridges for county officers who have died in the line of duty.

She shared this information which is in the “Henry County Heritage Book,” published in 2010:

Carter had been assigned to detective service to apprehend gamblers in the area. He was shot and killed by Ewell Martin with Sam Martin as an accomplice. The murder was premeditated and he was killed with his own gun. Articles in the Henry Bulletin stated that he was 45 years old and that Martinsville had lost one of its best citizens.

The article continues listing his wife Nancy Elizabeth “Bessie” Thomasson Carter. She was a sister of Prillaman’s grandfather Albert Frank Thomasson.

His only son James Louis Carter (1909-1991), became sheriff, and was recognized as sheriff with longest service in 1976. He married Allie Wyatt Philpott.

The Henry County officers who will be honored on Tuesday are John H. Mitchell, killed in 1922; George S. Frame, 1923; John J. Johnston, 1945; Willis H. Ferguson, 1975; George M. Brown, 1984; Paul E. Grubb, July 2, 1989; and Sgt. J. Michael Philippi, Jan. 11, 2014.

Big-A School

How did the Big A School in Patrick County get its name?

Charlie Bowman asked that question on Facebook, and Nelson Stanley replied that Aaron Blackard, who was called “Big A,” owned the land on which the school was built, cut the timber to build the school and put in a baseball field, so the school was named after him.

That school is memorialized by a road named after it, which meets U.S. 58 in Patrick Springs.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first books ever listed on the New York Times Bestseller list were: “The Ten Commandments” by Warwick Deeping, “Finche’s Fortune” by Mazo de la Roche, “The Good Earth” by Pearl S. Buck, “Shadows on the Rock” by Willa Cather, “Scaramouche the King Maker” by Rafael Sabatini, “Ellen Terry and Bernard Shaw: A Correspondence” by Ellen Terry and Bernard Shaw, “The Epic of America” by James Truslow Adams, “Man’s Own Show: Civilization” by George Dorsey and “Washington Merry-Go-Round” by Drew Pearson and Robert Allen.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When does the New York Times Bestseller list come out?