Stroller: Some papers are for shredding, some to keep forever

TODAY’S WORD is virtuoso. Example: Isabelle was a virtuoso in most art forms from a young age just like her mother, but her sister was not so lucky.

FRIDAY’S WORD was maelstrom. It means a powerful whirlpool in the sea or a river. Example: The maelstrom in the ocean made it unsafe for the vacationing family to venture out into the water.

Body & Bath DIY

No, this workshop doesn’t teach you how to take a bath ... it teaches you how to make glycerin bath soap and body lotion. This free workshop is yet another great program put together by the library’s program coordinator, Leandio Gravely (who, by the way, is the library’s version of the Martinsville Police Department’s great unofficial public relations superstar Officer Coretha Gravely — and no wonder, because he’s her son. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, does it?).

The class will be offered four different days and locations. To attend, just call to register, because space is limited:

Collinsville Branch: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 647-1112

Patrick County Branch: 3:30 p.m. Thursday; 694-3352

Bassett Branch: 2:30 p.m. Friday; 629-2426

Martinsville Branch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday; 403-5430

Shredding

Every now and then people call the Bulletin office to ask if we have any word on when the next paper-shredding event will be held locally. For a long time, we’ve had to answer that we haven’t heard of any; but now, finally, here’s a “yes.”

Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway will offer paper-shredding from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Everyone is invited to bring papers they want to get rid of in a secure, private way. Donations will be accepted to help cover the cost of the service.

Embossing

We just told you above how you can destroy some papers, so now let’s head in the opposite direction: Make some keepsakes no one would want to throw away.

Patrick & Henry Community College has been holding classes in paper-crafting. The next one will be “Embossing,” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Dalton IDEA Center. Students will be taught how to use crafting equipment such as heat guns, water pens, die-cutting machines and more, as well as techniques such as heat embossing and using embossing folders and embossing paste.

Other classes will be:

Drip paintings, 6:30-8 p.m. May 16 & 23 ($25)

Rubber stamps, 6:30-7:30 May 18 ($15)

Ink Creatings, 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 15 ($15)

To register, visit ph.augusoft.net or email 656-5461.

Keep ahead

Did you know the Calendar that’s published on Page 2 actually is much, much longer on www.martinsvillebulletin.com, where it is not confined by space? Check it out—to make your plans well in advance.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first library was established in November of 1731 by Benjamin Franklin in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which painter was invited to Rome to paint the wall of the Sistine Chapel in 1481?

