Stroller: Some people need that extra help at checkout

TODAY’S WORD is alacrity. Example: Julie walked through life with an air of alacrity that left a positive mark on everyone who she interacted with.

SUNDAY’S WORD was teeming. It means: full of people or things; crowded. Example: That garden bed is teeming with worms.

Needing help

“I do not use self checkout,” said Patti Goodnow Blankenship in an ongoing Stroller conversation. “I will not shop at stores that only offer self checkout. I work with senior citizens/disabled elderly and I hear about their struggles with all the automation. While some people are able to use self checkout, many struggle with mobility, arthritis, limited use of their hands, issues lifting, limited vision, etc. They cannot do self checkout, and waiting in long lines is difficult as well. Many have no one to shop for them or go with them to shop. Some drive and some use senior transportation. Also for a lonely senior, a smile and face-to-face contact with a friendly cashier at a traditional checkout may be the only contact they have and can brighten the senior customer’s day.”

J. Deigh Hodges replied, “I am one of those arthritic senior citizens that needs my glasses to see. ... I like using them. There has always been an employee a the self checkout in the stores I shop.”

“I never use the self checkout,” said Norma Gamez. “I’m old and don’t have the sense to use one. I’ll just stand in line until I get a cashier.”

“Self checkout saves time and space,” said Kinya Moore. “They will be able to put more focus on productivity elsewhere. It’s more efficient if you don’t mind the technical upgrade from traditional cashiers.”

“Not if you are behind me in line,” replied Janice Atkinson. “Expect me to mess up and then send help. Faster? Nope.”

“I don’t work there,” said Steve Correll. “I’m not paid to run a register for this business nor have I ever been given a discount for using one. Plus if you use a self checkout you are treated like you are trying to steal something on the way out the door. God forbid you miss scanning something; I have heard too many horror stories. No thank you.”

“I’ve never gotten a W-2 from any retailer or a discount for using self checkout,” said Genia Walker. “I have been embarrassed because I missed scanning a container of milk — I had two gallons and only scanned one. I will not use self checkout.”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first UPC was used on June 26, 1974, in Troy, Ohio, at Marsh Supermarket. The code was invented by Joe Woodland, who first drew his barcode in the sand at Miami Beach. The first shopper was Clyde Dawson, head of research and development for Marsh Supermarket, and the cashier who checked him out was Sharon Buchanan.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first product scanned with the new UPC barcode?