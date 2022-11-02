Stroller: Spend some time in nature this week

TODAY’S WORD is accretion. Example: The accretion of more and more sugar in Tilly’s coffee grew exponentially each day as her sweet tooth just got stronger.

Plant giveaway

The Bulletin’s plant giveaway continues today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside the Bulletin office at 19 E. Church St.

The foyer mats had been cleaned nicely for the Uptown Trick-or-Treating on Thursday, so what bad timing for a mess! A big piece of plastic is covering half the foyer floor to try to keep it clean. If you visit the office on other business, please pardon the dirt which is all in the spirit of fun and sharing.

Most of the plants have been taken by now, though there are still several varieties left. They include gooseneck loosestrife, vinca vine and mint, which all take over a lot of ground, so if you need a groundcover or would like to cover a slope that’s too steep to mow, those would be perfect.

FSO hike

November’s First Saturday Outing (FSO) with the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) is on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the site of the future Virginia Mayo River State Park.

Now that the weather is cooler, DRBA has transitioned from its FSO paddles to FSO hikes. This month will be a moderate 4.5-mile hike coordinated by DRBA Board Member Paul Johnson.

The natural surface trail is a mix of meadows, deciduous woods and pines and participants are asked to bring lunch and water and dress for the weather.

The coordinates for the hike are 36°33’41.4”N 80°00’24.5”W but from Martinsville: take Route 58 West, turn left onto George Taylor Road, turn left onto Moores Mill Road, turn right onto Pratt Road and the parking lot is on the right just before the end of state maintenance.

Hiking tips

When hiking in colder weather, it’s important to remember some key tips and tricks for safety purposes.

Always have layered clothing. Starting with a long sleeve shirt and then adding a waterproof jacket in case of rain is recommended. Jackets that are quick-drying and lightweight are ideal.

Carry an umbrella. Carrying an umbrella or wearing a rain jacket is always a good bet in case of rain.

Warm up extremities. Making sure that feet, hands and head are kept warm is very important, so make sure to grab a good pair of socks, gloves and hats.

These helpful hiking tips for hiking in cold weather come from www.outdoorrevival.com.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1964 the first non-royal person to be featured on a United Kingdom stamp was William Shakespeare. Before this time, they only displayed royals on stamps.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the most expensive stamp in the world?