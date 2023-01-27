Stroller: Spend tonight dancing and tomorrow morning eating well

TODAY’S WORD is bibelot. Example: Henry’s mother left him a box of bibelots when she passed and he cherished it more anything else she had left him.

THURSDAY’S WORD was trouvaille. It means a lucky find. Example: Carolyn discovered a trouvaille while walking on the beach when she stumbled upon an expensive looking ring.

Breakfast buffet

Work up an appetite tonight dancing and eat well the next morning.

The Cascade School Community Center (3581 Huntington Trail) is the site of a weekly dance, from 7-9:30 Friday night. This week’s band is Silver Eagles.

On Saturday morning, the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will host a country breakfast buffet from 6-10 a.m. On the menu are bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (both brown and white), eggs, apples and grits, all you can eat for $10.

Free fixing

The 3D Shop in uptown Martinsville is a place to make things; the public can use its specialty equipment, which includes several varieties of 3D printers. To show what the printers can do, proprietor Duncan Monroe will be just around the corner at the Ground Floor coffee shop all day today, until 4 p.m. Bring broken items from around your home; he’ll be set up to fix things, for free, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Chicken sexing

The Stroller was in a conversation about the rooster, who had been purchased years ago as a pullet (female chick) but apparently the chicken sexer had made a mistake; that little chick grew a large comb and wattle and eventually bright, long feathers and revealed himself to be a male. Fortunately he is the most gentle, docile rooster the Stroller ever has encountered, with no signs of aggression (and you hardly ever catch him hopping on top of the hens as one does all the time with other roosters).

“I’ve read about chicken sexing in this one book about software development,” said someone who didn’t grow up in the country. “It’s apparently very hard to do and you only get good at it by doing it.”

Bulletin Editor Holly Kozelsky is from Siler City, N.C., where the job of chicken sexer was an elite and high-paying job. Siler City’s main industry is chicken farming and processing. The people who separated the chicks by sex protected their jobs by not telling others how it was done.

The other high profile job in Siler City was chicken catcher, recognized by large hands covered in callouses. In each hand a catcher scoops up four birds by their legs and carries them upside down to the cages.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The oldest college in America is Harvard University, which dates back to 1636. The second oldest is The College of Williams and Mary followed by St. John’s College, Yale University, the University of Pennsylvania and Moravian College.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Before transferring to Columbia University in 1981, President Barack Obama attended what university?