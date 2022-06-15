Stroller: SSRC has programs for everyone this summer

TODAY’S WORD is mirth. Example: As Dan watched his 4-year-old son walk towards him with cheeks covered in birthday cake his shoulders shook in mirth as he laughed.

TUESDAY’S WORD was misanthrope. It means a person who dislikes humankind and avoids human society. Example: After having a very busy and social day Melanie sometimes thinks that she is a misanthrope until she is able to spend some time to decompress at home.

Community mealsSmith Memorial United Methodist Church will have a free community meal from 5-6 p.m. today, in the fellowship hall.

Next is the free community breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m., hosted by First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., in its fellowship hall.

SSRCSouthside Survivor Response Center has a whole lot going on. It starts today, with a fun fundraiser from 4-8 p.m.: For $20, get four hours of play time on all the video games and other amusements at Uptown Pinball. The gameroom is at 35 E. Church St.

Of course, you don’t have to leave the house or office to support the center: Other donation opportunities include Cash App $SSRCenterInc, PayPal/SSRCenter or a check payable to the center at P.O. Box 352, Martinsville, Va., 24114.

Then, on June 24, the center will have a giveaway of useful items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Salvation Army parking lot, 603 Memorial Blvd. Items include hygiene products, dishes, pots, pans, decorations, baby items and clothing and shoes for children and adults.

The center also has:

free painting classes on the fourth Wednesday of every month, from 3:15-4 p.m., at Jack Dalton Park (all materials supplied)

Reading Spanish Book Club at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month at the park (call 176-734-7926 for more information)

Beauty for Ashes domestic violence support group on the third Tuesday of every month, from 4-5 p.m., at the West Piedmont Development Center Suite 307, 22 E. Church St. (for information or to RSVP, email outreach@ssrcenter.org; to call the CONTACT Helpline, call 877-WE-HELP6 (877-934-3576)

Recovery 4 Life, a community support group for women: every first and third Thursday from 6-7 p.m., at 22 E. Church St.

Girl Talk, with special guest Dr. Makunda Abdul-Mbacke: 5-7 p.m., 22 E. Church St., Suite 307. The conversation will be about healthy dating and self-esteem. Food will be served. RSVP by contacting Marlena Jessee at 276-734-3071 or programs@ssrcenter.org.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A stout beer’s color will typically range from a dark brown to black. They are also usually opaque and the nose should be grainy and carry hints of coffee, chocolate, licorice and molasses with no clear hops present.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which U.S. city is known as “Beervana”?

