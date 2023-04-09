TODAY’S WORD is quixotic. Example: Henry’s mother set some quixotic goals for his academic and career life when he was only 15, but his dream was to become a social media influencer.

FRIDAY’S WORD was athleisure. It means casual clothing designed to be worn both for exercising and for general use. Example: Carrie was not expecting guests at her home so when a group of her roommate’s friends showed up at her door she was dressed down in athleisure.

Teas

Gardening season means for more than just corn and tomatoes. The plants behind a lot of the popular teas are easy to grow. The Farmer’s Almanac gives growing tips:

Chamomile tea is a favorite for calming the nerves and soothing an upset stomach. To use for tea, pick the flowers early in the morning, when they are just opening. Steep one tablespoon of fresh flower heads or 2 tablespoons of dried in 1 cup of boiling water for 5 to 10 minutes. There are two main types of chamomile you could grow: German chamomile, an annual that grows up to 2 feet tall, and Roman chamomile, a perennial that grows about 4 to 12 inches tall.

Lemon balm helps calm the nerves and cheer the spirit and provides relief from bronchial systems, colds and headaches. The leaves can be harvested anytime, but the flavor is best right after flowers open. Infuse a few leaves in boiling water and let steep for 2 to 5 minutes. The plants grow best in full sun with some midday shade and they prefer moist soil. The plants are hearty spreaders, so protect the rest of your garden by containing them in pots or behind barriers.

Today’s chuckle

Here’s why Star Wars characters would win in the Star Trek universe:

The Enterprise needs a huge engine room with an anti-matter unit and a crew of 20 just to go into warp; the Millennium Falcon does the same thing with R2-D2 and a Wookie.

Luke Skywalker is not obsessed with seducing every alien he encounters.

The Federation would have to attempt to liberate any ship named “Slave I.”

In the Star Wars universe weapons are rarely, if ever, set on “stun.”

After triumphing over Darth Vader and the Imperial torture droid, Princess Leia still looked beautiful. After his encounter with Cardassian, Picard looked like something the cat dragged in.

Darth Vader could choke the entire Borg empire with one glance.

Jabba the Hutt would eat Harry Mudd for getting in his way.

Picar drives the Enterprise through asteroid belts at one-quarter impulse power; Hans Solo floors it.

The Death Star doesn’t care of a world is “Class M” or not.

One word: Lightsabers.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: From samples collected on the moon in 2020, scientists have discovered a renewable source of water withing tiny glass beads in lunar dirt where meteorite impact occurs.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What U.S. president was arrested for speeding on the streets of Washington D.C.?