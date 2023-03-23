TODAY’S WORD is masquerade. Example: “Don’t switch the blade on the guy in shades, oh no; Don’t masquerade with the guy in the shades, oh no.” (Lyrics of “Sunglasses at Night” by Corey Hart, 1983)

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was tantamount. It means equivalent in seriousness to; virtually the same as. Example: The blushing, tender way she addressed him was tantamount to an admission of love.

Hazardous waste

This is a great time to start cleaning out the garage, basement and outbuildings, because it gives you time to save up things to get rid of on Household Hazardous Waste Day.

From 9 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Service Center, 2285 Fairystone Park Highway, Henry County will accept solvents (mineral spirits, paint thinner, turpentine, acetone, etc.), paints (oil-based, polyurethane, tung oil, deck or oil-based stains, etc.), fuels (gasoline, #2 fuel, kerosene, diesel fuel, small engine fuel, etc.), automobile fluids (motor oil, transmission fluids, antifreeze, etc.), lead acid batteries, computer equipment, cell phones and ink cartridge from households.

This is not for businesses. Also, it will not accept smoke detectors, compressed gas cylinders, explosives, radioactive materials, household cleaners, pesticides, herbicides, drain cleaners, tires, light bulbs or TVs.

Saturday eats

You won’t have to do much cooking at home Saturday thanks to some good meals being offered around the area.

Two big country breakfasts will be served: The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire department will have an assortment of foods including both brown and white gravy. The Rangeley Ruritans on Calloway Drive charge by donation rather than set price.

For lunch, there’s a fish fry at Divine Faith Holiness Church or hot dogs at the Ararat Ruritan Club.

See the Calendar below for details.

Today’s Chuckle

Trevor is at the Pearly Gates, waiting to be let in. Saint Peter tells him, “I can’t see that you did anything really good in your life, but there doesn’t seem to be any record of you having done anything bad, either. I’ll tell ya what: If you can tell me one really good deed, you’re in.”

“Once I was driving down the road,” Trevor says, “and I saw a gang of thugs bothering this poor girl. So I pulled over, got out of the car, grabbed a tire iron and went straight up to the biggest guy there. He seemed to be the leader. I ripped out the chain that went from his ear to his nose and smashed him over the head and said, ‘You leave this girl alone!’”

Impressed, St. Peter said, “Really? That wasn’t in your record. When did it happen?”

“Oh, about two minutes ago.”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Ameraucana chickens have muffs, beards, and tailfeathers while Aracaunas are rumpless and do not have muffs or beards.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: John J. Loud used a revolving steel ball held in place by a socket which led to his having the first patent for what?