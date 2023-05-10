TODAY’S WORD is besotted. Example: Frances was utterly besotted with her great-granddaughter.

TUESDAY’S WORD was deepfake. It means an image or recording that has been convincingly altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said. Example: The deepfakes on the internet these days are so convincing that it could really get some people in trouble for things they haven’t even done.

Gardens

It’s time to plant the summer garden. Traditionally Mother’s Day is a time when we are free of frosty and freezing nights that can kill tender annuals. That’s not until Sunday, but all the nighttime temperatures coming up are in the 50s and above.

To save yourself the backaches of bending over to plant seeds, use this trick: Cut a piece of PVC pipe long enough to reach comfortably from your grip to the ground. Walk along your planting rows with it, and poke it into the ground where you want each seed; then drop in the seed. You can cover the seed by dropping some fine soil through the pipe on top of it, or just scatter a little with your foot.

Lost pets

An old male Siamese cat has gone missing after a trip to the veterinarian on April 29. He has infected tooth and gums and is drooling with spit bubbles and bad odor from his infection, writes Mary Jo Magnum (276 336-1210) on the Facebook page Lost & Missing Pets in the Martinsville/Henry County, Va. This cat was last seen going into the woods between Graves Street behind Valero/Ferguson’s and a Mexican restaurant. That wooded area continues up through Oak Street.

The Henry County Animal Shelter is looking for the owner of a lovely white cat (a bit of a cream/tan color on its face) with blue eyes. The cat is not at the shelter; for information, call 276-656-4266.

The Henry County Animal Shelter is taking care of a light-colored (nearly white) lab mix, about 4 months old, no collar, found on Rivermont Heights Road; call 276-656-4266. They also have a 6-month-old black lab mix with white on its underside, found on Conner Lane, Axton.

Today’s chuckle

“I was so worried,” the nervous patient said as the nurse checked his vital signs. “Last week I read about a man who was in the hospital because of heart trouble, and he died of Covid.”

“Relax,” replied the nurse. “We are an excellent hospital. When we treat someone for heart trouble, he dies of heart trouble.”

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Mexico has 10 political parties that are officially recognized by the Federal Electoral Institute. The main ones are Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI), Partido Acción Nacional (PAN) and Partido de la Revolución Democrática (PRD).

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: “Mexico” is not that country’s full name. It has more to it than that. What is Mexico’s official legal name?