Stroller: Starting new hobbies may help add stress relief to your life

TODAY’S WORD is biblioklept. Example: Shauna got home from the library and feared she was an accidental biblioklept when she found that she had not checked out on of the books she took home.

FRIDAY’S WORD was dendrophilous. It means tree-loving; living in or on trees. Example: Cary considered herself dendrophilous because of her great desire to live in a treehouse in the middle of the woods.

New hobbies

If you’re wanting to start something new for the new year, consider picking up the following hobbies.

Painting: This can provide a fun way to get creative and relieve some stress after a hard day at work. Beginners can pick up relatively cheap paints at Walmart, Joann’s Fabric and even the Dollar General. There are also a multitude of different instructional videos online for tips and ideas.

Journaling: Journaling, whether just writing out your thoughts or adding pictures and stickers, can be a therapeutic and stress relieving. Local craft stores provide materials if needed, but a simple standard notebook can become a journal as well.

Hiking: Hiking gets you moving and exercising while also providing a fun activity to do both alone and with friends. You can also bask in the beauty of nature and appreciate the natural environments around you.

Recreational sports: Finding a place to recreationally play a sport is a great way to enter into some friendly competition, get some physical activity in and spend time with a group of people.

Garlic butter chicken

The Stroller enjoyed this recipe, from eatwell101.com, for dinner last week.

Ingredients:

3 chicken breasts

1/2 cup butter

1 tsp. olive oil

2 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 TBS hot sauce

1/2 cup chicken broth

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 TBS minced parsley

Crushed red chili pepper flakes

Directions:

Cut chicken into bite-sized chunks and season with salt, pepper and onion powder. Let sit for 10 minutes.

Melt half the butter (1/4 cup) with olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Cook the chicken bites until golden brown. Lower the temperature and add one teaspoon of minced garlic and Italian seasoning.

Stir and cook the chicken for one minute more. Remove the chicken and set aside on a plate.

In the same skillet over medium-high, add remaining minced garlic, then deglaze with chicken broth. Bring to a simmer and allow to reduce to half the volume. Add remaining butter, lemon juice, hot sauce and parsley and stir.

Add chicken back to the pan and stir one minute. Garnish with more parsley, crushed chili pepper, and lemon slices and serve.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Cucumbers are made up of around 95% water. This hydrating food is low-calorie and by eating a serving of cucumber the body receives certain amounts of potassium, fiber and vitamin C along with small amounts of other vitamins as well.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How is gelatin made?