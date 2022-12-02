Stroller: Stop by the festival booth to share your jokes and tips

TODAY’S WORD is antipathy. Example: Jonathan’s wife dragged him to her multi-level marketing company’s annual convention, and although he kept his mouth shut and didn’t complain, his antipathy for the whole shebang was evident in his demeanor.

THURSDAY’S WORD was penchant. It means a strong or habitual liking for something or tendency to do something. Example: Terese has a penchant for learning.

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest was rained out two months ago and now comes back as Fall Into Winter Fest, to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in uptown Martinsville. It will feature vendors selling art, crafts, holiday decorations, jewelry, household accessories, food, a beer garden and entertainment.

While you’re there, be sure to drop by the Bulletin’s booth, right in front of the Bulletin office at 19 E. Church St. You might meet the Stroller there, or if the Stroller is strolling about enjoying the sights, visit with various members of the advertising and business staff, as well as, from the newsroom, Editor Holly Kozelsky (11 a.m to 1 p.m.), Sports Editor Cara Cooper (12:45-2:30 p.m.) and reporter Monique Holland (1-4 p.m.). Chat with them about ideas for stories or share some things to go in the Stroller, such as cooking tips, recipes, gardening or decorating tips and, of course, jokes and riddles.

Speaking of jokes and riddles, we haven’t had many lately, so let’s get to that now ...

Riddles

I belong in the month of December, but I am not a holiday. What am I? — The letter “D.”

I asked a woman how old she was. She smiled and said cryptically, “The day before yesterday I was 32, but next year I’ll be 25.” What is her birthday? — Her birthday is on Dec. 31; we talked on Jan. 1.

Today’s chuckle

The doorbell rang. Sharon opened the door and greeted a friend who walked in followed by a very large dog. The dog immediately jumped up on the couch with muddy feet, knocking over a lamp and Sharon’s coffee with its tail in the process, and started chewing a throw pillow.

Outraged, Sharon snapped, “Don’t you think you should train your dog a little better?”

“My dog?” exclaimed the friend — “I thought it was your dog!”

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Virgin Mary is sometimes called “Our Lady of Lourdes” because it was said that she appeared nearly 20 times in Lourdes, France, to 14-year-old Bernadette Soubirous in 1858. Bernadette became a nun and was canonized in 1933, and a large church was built at the site, which is visited regularly by religious pilgrims.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Estimates vary wildly—that there have been between 1,500 to 21,000 claims of visits by the Virgin Mary to people over the past several hundred years. Ten of those sightings have been confirmed as real by the Marianum Pontifical Institute in Rome; how many can you name?