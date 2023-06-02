TODAY’S WORD is topography. Example: “Most men have quite the topography around a generous middle, and there’s a nice valley between your love handles on the sides and girth.” (The Stroller apologizes for getting a little too carried away with the source “Guide to Concealed Carry Holsters for Fat Guys” by DTC Thrasio, ComforTac, Nov. 18, 2021, but it’s the most fun read we’ve had in a while, random as it is. It doesn’t have any more potential Words of the Day, though, so if you want to continue the fun, just look it up and read it.)

THURSDAY’S WORD was girth. It means the measurement around the middle of something, especially a person’s waist. Example: “We recommend you try different positions and see which one is most comfortable for your girth.” Source: “Guide to Concealed Carry Holsters for Fat Guys.”

Smash a car

Take out your rage or relieve your stress with a most unique fundraising event: smashing a car with a sledgehammer. This is going on Saturday, from 4-6 p.m., at the SPCA on Joseph Martin Highway.

“Orben’s Automotive has been so gracious to donate a car that is in need of demolition!,” Caroline Frith of the SPCA told the Stroller. “We are providing a sledgehammer, safety equipment, and 60 seconds for a $10 entry fee to smash the car as much as possible!”

There will be safety equipment, and liability waivers will be required. The smashing and banging are for adults only; anyone under the age of 18 will get to paint the car instead of pounding it with the sledgehammer.

SPCA volunteers and staff will be walking around with some of the shelter’s “sweet and fun available dogs,” too, she promises.

Today’s chuckle

Two pastors from neighboring churches were standing by the side of the road, in front of one of their churches, holding up a sign that read, “The end is near! Turn around before it’s too late!”

A car full of city slickers whizzed by, and one of the passengers shouted out, “Leave us alone, you religious nuts!”

Then, from around the curve, the pastors heard screeching tires and a loud splash.

“Do you think we should have written on our sign ‘The bridge is out’ instead?” one pastor asked the other.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Bernard Kroger, the son of a merchant, opened his first store in 1883. Kroger started self-service shopping in 1916. That’s the model we use now, where the customer picks items he wants off the shelf. Before that, the customer would ask the clerk, who would gather the products together. Kroger developed a chain of stores, then started buying other chains in the 1950s.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: There aren’t any Wegman’s stores locally, but many locals who go out of town report getting a kick out of shopping at Wegman’s stores. How many Wegman’s grocery stores are there, and which are the closer ones to here?