Stroller: Support groups for everything except pesky chickens

TODAY’S WORD is equanimity. Example: Natalie kept her equanimity at work even in the midst of several clients backing out on her last minute.

FRIDAY’S WORD was bilk. Example: The detective was delving deep into financial documents to find out how his suspect had bilked the seven victims out of their hard earned money.

Wake the World

Wake the World brings special equipment and volunteers to help people with disabilities enjoy watersports at Smith Mountain Lake.

Wake the World will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday on Smith Mountain Lake at Crazy Horse Marina.

For more information, call Scot Mills at 540-263-0369, or visit Wheel Love on Facebook. You can see a video of adaptive waterskiing on Wheel Love’s Facebook page (posted June 22) or linked from the online Stroller.

Support

Some support groups help the troubled, grieving, traumatized, overwhelmed, etc., so they don’t carry their burdens alone, and to get some help getting through troubles. Others help like-minded individuals reach their goals. Here are some that may be of interest:

The latest we are aware of is GriefShare, which meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville (276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com).

A caregiver support group is held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the Spencer-Penn Centre.

Southside Survivor Response Center hosts the Recovery 4 Life group for women, including at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7; for more information, contact outreach@ssrcenter.org or 877-934-3576.

Two TOPS weight-loss groups meet on Tuesdays, one at 10 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church and the other at 6:10 p.m. at the Rangeley Ruritan Club.

Various Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous groups meet throughout the week; see the Calendar below for details.

Today’s chuckle

Mrs. Brown was having trouble keeping her neighbor’s chickens out of her flower beds. She spoke with the neighbor various times, but nothing changed, and complained about it to her friends in bridge club.

A few months later, she hosted the club at her house, at which her friends noticed the flowers were looking great and the chickens were staying where they belonged. They asked her how it had been resolved.

“Simple,” she said. “I just set out some eggs in my flower bed, then waited until the neighbor was within view to collect them. He’s been on top of his chickens since then.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Another term for the dog breed German Shepard is “Alsatian.” The Alsatian is a German breed of working dog that was originally a herding dog used to herd sheep. Today, the dog does many jobs, including disability assistance, search and rescue and police work. They are also kept as companion pets in many households.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many times stronger is a dog’s sense of smell than a human’s?

