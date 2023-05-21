TODAY’S WORD is onerous. Example: She found cleaning the bathrooms at the end of the night to be a particularly onerous part of her job at the bar.

FRIDAY’S WORD was gambit. It means something done or said in order to gain advantage or produce a desired effect. Example: In his campaign for a car of his own, Jason’s opening gambit was to tell his parents how much easier things would be if they could just send him to the store whenever they needed something instead of have to go themselves.

Rook

Do you like a nice, competitive card game? Or how about just sitting around visiting with folks, chatting or playing board games?

The Bassett Ruritan Club offers this type of socializing each Friday morning, from 10 until noon, at its club at 277 Philpott Dam Road.

Rook also is played Monday nights at the Ararat Ruritan Club, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Rook is a trick-taking card game, played in teams with a specialized deck of cards. The most common combination is four players in teams of two people each.

Today’s chuckle

The flight got scary when the airplane went through a lot of turbulence. It was jarred and bumped around in the air like it was a bumper car at the county fair. Even the stewardesses looked frightened.

One very nervous woman knew she was sitting next to a pastor because he had introduced himself as such when they had first sat down together — plus, he was reading a Bible.

“Can’t you do something?” she demanded angrily, when the turbulence was at its worst.

“I’m sorry, ma’am,” he replied gently. “I’m in sales, not management.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The store Bodega Aurrera in Mexico is actually a Mexican version of Walmart.

There are Walmart stores in Mexico, and they look like the Walmarts here; and Walmart also has Bodega Aurreras as well. “Bodega” means store or warehouse.

The Stroller on a trip to Mexico shopped several times at a Bodega Aurrera, pleased to be having what felt like a typical Mexican experience until the disappointment of realizing it was just some kind of a Walmart.

That was a long way to go to experience something different than what we have here all the time, just to realize it’s the same after all.

The Bodega Aurrera where the Stroller shopped was a grocery store about half the size of a Food Lion, plain and boring looking inside, with more types of groceries stuffed onto less shelf space than tend to be in American stores. The color scheme of the signs and building had a lot of green.

The store’s bags are red with white lettering.

The Stroller bought a couple of those bags to keep as souvenirs and one day read the small letters on the bottom closely. They said “Walmart” and had the Walmart logo.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The store Delvita in the Czech Republic has the very same logo — and is owned by the same parent company — as which store(s) in MHC?