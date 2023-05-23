TODAY’S WORD is flabbergasted. Example: Curtis was absolutely flabbergasted to discover his card had the winning lottery numbers.

MONDAY’S WORD was rectify. It means to put right; to correct. Example: You’d better rectify this mess you caused or never come back here again.

Asparagus soup

It’s asparagus season; nearing the end of it, we think — it’s always a gamble to know when to quit picking the asparagus sprouts.

The way with asparagus is that the part we harvest, or buy, and eat is the shoot coming up from out of the ground. Asparagus is a perennial whose roots live underground all year long, but the stems and leaves die off each winter. Asparagus started sprouting anew about a month ago. When asparagus sprouts start growing, they look just like the asparagus you see at the store. At home, you cut the asparagus spears straight from the ground when they are about that high too.

If you wait even just a little bit longer, letting the spears get a little bit taller, the leaves start unfurling.

The trick is to keep harvesting the asparagus spears to eat them for as long as you can without killing off the plant.

You have to save some spears to grow into that year’s asparagus plants after all.

But if you let some asparagus spears leaf out and get tall, then the plant will figure it’s done having to send out spears, so they stop sending them.

Here is a recipe for a delicious cream of asparagus soup:

1 lb. asparagus

1 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste

3 TBS. salted butter

½onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 TBS flour

2 cups half-and-half

½ tsp. ground coriander

Black pepper, to taste

Steam asparagus until tender. Pour the cooking water into a measuring cup and add more as needed to make 2 cups. Trim off the very tips of asparagus to save as garnish.

Blend asparagus with 1 cup steaming water until smooth. Cook onion in butter 3 to 4 minutes, until it softens. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds more. Sprinkle in flour and stir to combine.

Whisk in the half-and-half and remaining 1 cup water until smooth. Season with 1 tsp. salt and coriander. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture starts to thicken, 10 to 15 minutes.

Stir in the asparagus puree. Taste and adjust the seasonings, adding more salt if needed, and let the soup heat through. Ladle into bowls and garnish with asparagus tips. Season with pepper.

Today’s chuckle

“Is it proper for a man to profit from the mistakes of another?” he asked his preacher.

“Definitely not,” replied the preacher.

“In that case, I wonder if you would mind giving me back that $100 I gave you after my marriage last year?”

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Aldi has 11,235 stores in 20 countries.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The name “Aldi” is an abbreviation of what two names and/or words?