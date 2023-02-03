TODAY’S WORD is ultracrepidarian. Example: Harry spoke to Arianna about her field of expertise as if he were the expert on the topic but in reality, he was just an ultracrepidarian.

THURSDAY’S WORD was akrasia. It means a lack of self-control, or acting against one’s better judgment. Example: Ronda was in an akrasia state of mind when she decided to stay out past her curfew even though she knew there would be consequences to her actions.

Pizza

Sometimes pizza can be absolutely delicious, other times just so-so and sometimes downright disappointing.

Of course a good pizza starts with good ingredients and cooking, but once it’s out of the oven the rest is up to us.

John Kennedy and Sandra Gutierrez G. explain, in “The Best Way to Reheat Pizza (and Some Things You Should Never Do),” published in, of all places, Popular Science (Feb. 1, 2021).

The authors state that the prime temperature at which to enjoy pizza is after it’s cooled down a bit, but not too much, from the oven — 140 degrees.

Pizza isn’t as good after being reheated in part, they explain, because “Cheese only likes to be melted once, because when it does, it loses its integrity.” That is a result of losing fat and water after being exposed to high temperatures.

The crust gets soggy after absorbing the water released from heating the cheese.

The article outlines several methods. The best seem to be:

Put cold pizza on a non-stick pan (not cast iron) and cook it for 2 minutes over medium-low heat (until the bottom of the slice is crispy). The put two drops of water in the pan far away from the pizza, cover with a lid and cook on low for another minute.

Or, put a baking tray in the oven and heat it to 450 to 500 degrees. Put the pizza on it, return tray to the middle rack and let cook for 5 minutes.

Today’s chuckle

During the recent software development class, the students worked together in teams. Before the class dismissed for the day, the instructor posed this question: “If you had just boarded a plane and then realized that your team of programmers had made the flight control software, how many of you would disembark right away?”

With sheepish grins and some blushes, people across the room raised their hands a little at a time. Only one woman remained quiet and motionless in her seat.

The instructor asked her what made her confident in her team’s work.

“Well,” she said, “if it were my team, the plane wouldn’t even get started, so there wouldn’t be anything to worry about after that.”

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Horses do not have a gag reflex. They will drink water or eat hay if food becomes lodged in their throats, and their digestive tracts are designed to allow them to eat a large amount of food without throwing up.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How tall was the tallest horse?