Stroller: Teacher rules of years ago leave no room for debauchery

TODAY’S WORD is debauch. Example: Tony’s innocent football tailgate party turned into a total debauch by the end of the night.

MONDAY’S WORD was expiate. It means atone for. Example: Joshua made a muddy mess on the floor his mother had just cleaned, and his father made him expiate for his misdeeds.

Breakfast

The Rangeley Ruritans wrote in to ask the Stroller to pass on the message that they appreciate everyone who helped with their last breakfast through donations or volunteering time.

Their next breakfast will be from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the Ruritan building on Calloway Drive. They will serve eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, hashbrowns and pancakes.

There is no set price, but donations will be accepted, and all proceeds will go toward building upgrades.

“We look forward to serving you,” Bruce Severance wrote.

Glazed acorn squash

This recipe in a September 1947 Bulletin sure looks good ...

2 acorn squash

1/3 cup orange juice

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1/4 cup butter

2 tsp. grated fresh lemon rind

1/8 tsp. salt

Cut off ends of squash. Cut crosswise into 1-inch slices and remove seeds. Place in a single layer in a large shallow casserole or baking dish and add orange juice. Cover and bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes.

Combine brown sugar and remaining ingredients in a small saucepan; simmer for 5 minutes. Pour over squash rings and bake uncovered for 15 minutes longer, basting occasionally.

Gullywasher

“I understand the term gully washer much better after last night’s rain!” Cindy Hollingsworth wrote Monday on Facebook. “Wow.”

Pam Caudill’s water gauge showed 5 inches of water.

And the Stroller discovered that the car windows had been left open all night ...

Rules

This list of rules for teachers is dated 1914:

1. You will not marry during the term of your contract

2. You are not to keep company with men.

3. You must be home between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless at a school function.

4. You may not loiter downtown in any of the ice cream stores.

5. You may not travel beyond the city limits unless you have permission of the chairman of the school board.

6. You may not ride in carriages or automobiles with any man except your father or brother.

7. You may not dress in bright colors.

8. You may not smoke cigarettes.

9. You must wear at least 2 petticoats.

10. You may under no circumstances dye your hair.

11. Your dresses must not be any shorter than 2 inches above the ankles.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Coffee berries, or coffee fruit, used to be mixed with fat to make an energy-rich snack and also were fermented to make a wine-like drink. Coffee fruit is rich in antioxidants, and studies have shown that it can act as a protector against age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What are the four main types of coffee?