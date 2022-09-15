Stroller: Test yourself with these riddles; upcoming milestones

TODAY’S WORD is unabridged. Example: It was one thing to pay the cost of the unabridged dictionary, but another altogether to pay its delivery fee.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was keen. It means sharp and also eager, interested or enthusiastic. Example: Tyrone had a keen hunger and could barely sit through the service, anticipating the dinner afterward.

Riddles

(Answers below)

1. I have cities, but no houses. I have mountains, but no trees. I have water, but no fish. What am I?

2. What word in the English language does the following: The first two letters signify a male, but the first three letters signify a female; the first four letters signify a great, while the entire word signifies a great woman.

New books

Here’s a list of the new books cataloger Melissa Chapman has just put on the shelves of the Blue Ridge Regional Library branches:

“Oath of Loyalty: a Mitch Rapp Novel” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills

“Blowback: a Thriller” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois

“The Fall Girl” by Marcia Clark

“Harvest Moon: a Riverbend Romance” by Denise Hunter

“Still My Forever” by Kim Vogel Sawyer

“Wonder Drug: 7 Scientifically Proven Ways That Serving Others is the Best Medicine for Yourself” by Stephen Trzeciak and Anthony Mazzarelli

Big dates

Here’s a look at some of the big dates of fall and winter:

First frost for this region is most common on Oct. 16 but falls between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6.

Daylight Saving Time ends — and the dark evenings begin — on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Thanksgiving this year is on Nov. 24 (and Thanksgiving in England is July 4 — haha — a favorite joke of our British friends)

Christmas and New Year’s Day will both fall on a Sunday. Many places have announced that the following Mondays will be the observed days off or days closed.

Today’s chuckle

Phineas and his grandfather went for a round of golf. Grandpa didn’t hit the ball far, but he moved along fairly consistently and with good aim. Finally, they reached the ninth fairway and Phineas found himself with a tough shot. A large pine tree was right between his ball and the green.

After several moments pondering how to make that shot, Grandpa said, “You know, when I was your age, I just hit the ball right over that tree.”

Inspired, or perhaps just feeling challenged, Phineas gave it all he he had. That ball just hit the trunk and landed back on the ground close to where it had been originally.

“Of course,” said Grandpa, “When I was your age, that tree was only 3 feet tall.”

Riddle answers

1. A map

2. Heroine

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Before Bob Keeshan portrayed Captain Kangaroo, he was Clarabell the Clown on the Howdy Doody Show, during the early days of television.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: “Captain Kangaroo” was the longest running children’s television show of its time. When was it on the air?