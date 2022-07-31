Stroller: Test yourselves with these riddles - but don't act them out

TODAY’S WORD is flagrant. Example: Whenever his friends came over, Matteo would be embarrassed by his mother’s flagrant displays of frivolous big spending and the house’s overall garish decor.

FRIDAY’S WORD was cogent. It means clear, logical and convincing. Example: Steven watched in horror as his powerfully cogent debate competitor blew his defense completely out of the water.

Riddles

1. Thousands lay up gold within this house, but no man made it. Spears past counting guard this house, but no man wards it. What is it?

2. What begins with a T and ends with a T and has T in it?

3. You cannot keep me until you have given me. What am I?

4. Sometimes I am born in silence; other times, no. I am unseen, but I make my presence known. I may start out strong, but in time, I fade without a trace. I harm no one, but I am unpopular with all. What I am?

Raffles

Ararat Ruritan Club hosts virtual raffles on its Facebook page on the first of each month. For more information follow the Ararat Ruritan Club on Facebook or contact the club via email at AraratRuritan Club@gmail.com or Kevin Smith at 276-229-6493.

Tickets

Charity League is selling tickets to the NASCAR race in October for $50. Part of the proceeds will go back to Charity League, which raises money for programs for children and teenagers in the area. To purchase tickets, visit fevo.me/charityleague.

Outdoors

Finally, the weather’s starting to cool down—well, as long as you don’t look at the temperatures in the low 90’s at the end of this week ... even so, this weekend’s light respite makes the idea of eating outdoors more attractive, and fall will be here before ya know it.

It appears that the Wall Street Alley in uptown Martinsville will be ready for passersby to sit down and enjoy some outdoor meals, or socializing in general, in time for the milder weather. Tables and chairs were delivered at the end of last week and are being set up now. The idea is to grab a meal at a local restaurant, then sit down to enjoy it outdoors in the newly cleaned and decorated alley — and to generally just spend a little more time in the vibrant uptown area.

Riddle answers

1. Beehive

2. A teapot

3. Your word

4. An — a-hem, pardon us for the unseemly topic, but the answer is — the passing of gas

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Some of the recommended ways to get bubble gum out of hair are to use peanut butter, which is thick and oily helping remove the sticky nature of gum to release the hair from the gum; cooking oils, which are also supposed to break down the stickiness of the gum; ice cubes, that get the gum cold enough that it is less sticky; and vinegar, which is said to break down the bond between hair and gum.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What name was the first bubble gum marketed under?