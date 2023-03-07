TODAY’S WORD is callosity. Example: The more Janice got to know her knew acquaintance Jeffrey, the more she noticed the callosity of his nature.

MONDAY’S WORD was mussitate. It means to speak through the teeth. Example: Henry could tell his father was very angry because he began to mussitate as he scolded his son.

New Books

Blue Ridge Regional Library Cataloger Melissa Chapman today will be getting ready the following books for checkout starting Thursday:

“The Sister Effect” by Susan Mallery

“Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel

“What Have We Done” by Alex Finlay

“The Last Chance Cowboy” by Jody Hedlund

“Remember Me” by Tracie Peterson

Trade Show

After, like nearly everything else, a break due to the pandemic—the Trade Show is back! The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s signature event will be open from 4-7 tonight as VIP Night, with a ticket required for entry (tickets are provided to chamber members), and it will be open to the public with $2 admission from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Trade Show is a long-standing tradition in which local businesses highlight their wares and services. Here is how it was reported in the Bulletin going back to 1997, when the show was in its third year: “Some 3,200 people paid to attend the Business ’97 trade show Wednesday and Thursday, plus about 850 area students, 1,300 workers and 5,300 people on VIP night, for a grand total of about 10,650 attendees. An estimated 8,000 people attended the show last year.”

Do you remember how the last Trade Show happened right before the pandemic shutdown? The 2020 Trade Show was held March 3 and 4, just as the spread of COVID-19 had begun in Virginia. On March 12, 2020, then-Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia, and four days later he and State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver issued a public health emergency order banning more than 10 people from gathering in places. The Trade Show was the last big event a whole lot of people ended up attending for a couple of years.

Today’s Chuckle

Here are some jokes that are so short you may be able to remember them to tell at the Trade Show:

Where are average things manufactured? The satisfactory.

Why don’t calculus majors throw big parties in their dorm rooms? Because you should never drink and derive.

Did you hear about that new restaurant called “Karma”? There’s no menu; you get what you deserve.

Why don’t scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first American football game was played on Nov. 6, 1869, between two college teams, Rutgers and Princeton. Originally, the rules were based on soccer but in 1880 Walter Champ, known as the father of American football, wrote up a set of rule changes.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the National Football League formed?