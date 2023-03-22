TODAY’S WORD is tantamount. Example: The blushing, tender way she addressed him was tantamount to an admission of love.

TUESDAY’S WORD was pithy. It means tersely cogent; getting to the point quickly. Example: Grandma would often respond to them with pithy sayings such as “Leave me alone; I’m only talking to my cat today.”

Call 811

Now that the weather is pretty we’re itching to get outside in the yard and start digging and planting. Remember — before you dig, call 811 to find out where utility lines are in your yard. They’ll send someone out to mark it out for you so you can safely stab those metal shovels down.

Makeup class

Blue Ridge Regional Library Program Coordinator Leandio Gravely is always surprising us with the variety of programs. You never know what’s next. The one at 2:30 p.m. Saturday surprised us in a great way: “Makeup Master Class.”

The class, for ages 18 and older, will teach tips and techniques of makeup application. The special guest will be professional makeup artist Angel Moyer, owner of Angel Face Beauty Company. Angel always looks fantastic, and it’s pretty cool to have her giving advice to the rest of us. Additionally, a drawing will be held for a chance to win a makeup goody bag.

To register, call the Martinsville Branch Library at 276-403-5430.

Girl Scout cookies

It’s Girl Scout cookies time—in fact, running out of time, so now’s the time to stock up.

Page Barbour Canada says that this weekend will be the final weekend for cookie sales. Troops should be selling at Walmart she said. The cookie sales run from January through March.

Judy Wheeler Joyce says that Girl Scout troop 897 will be at Walmart on Saturday afternoon and at Food Lion in Martinsville near Rural King from 1-5 p.m.

Rita Lawrence says she orders her cookies from the troop of homeless Girl Scouts in New York City, and she shares this link: digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/troop6000-161 .

Kids!

Your kid has started growing up when he stops asking you where he came from and refuses to tell you where he’s going.

If you don’t know where your kids are or if they’re even in the house, turn off the WiFi and watch them slowly appear.

You know kids have changed your life when going to the grocery store by yourself is a vacation.

Kids always brighten up a home: They never turn off the lights!

You know your kids are growing up when your daughter is starting to wear lipstick and your son is starting to wipe it off.

The best way to keep your kids out of hot water is to put some dishes in it.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER:Araucana or Ameraucana chickens, and the offspring of some chickens bred with them, lay colorful blue, green, olive and, less common, pink eggs.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the difference in the looks of Araucana and Ameraucana chickens?