Stroller: The amazing 'gaslighting' is no longer the GOAT - make sense?

TODAY’S WORD is meldrop. Example: While Kent had the flu, his mother wiped a meldrop from his face when he was too weak and out of it to do it himself.

MONDAY’S WORD was acnestis. It means: The part of the back (or backbone) between the shoulder blades and the loins which an animal cannot reach to scratch. Example: Shan watched her dog Cookie try to scratch his acnestis, but he was unable to reach it.

Banished words

“GOAT” no longer is the Greatest (acronym) Of All Time — it’s overused and time to be tossed.

That’s the assessment of Lake Superior University’s 2023 Banished Words List, published on Dec. 2023.

“Some sprinkle GOAT like table salt on ‘anyone who’s really good,’” the report states. “Another wordsmith: ironically, “goat” once suggested something unsuccessful.”

The other words are:

Inflection point (“’Pretentious way to say turning point.’ Overuse and misuse.”)

Quiet quitting (“Trendy but inaccurate ... it’s burnout, ennui, boredom, disengagement”)

Gaslighting (overuse dilutes the seriousness behind the word’s original meaning)

Moving forward (overused and useless — and often used when the intention is “get my way”)

Amazing (“‘This glorious word should be reserved for that which is dazzling, moving, or awe-inspiring,’” “a ‘worn-out adjective from people short on vocabulary’”)

Does that make sense? (“In this call for reassurance or act of false modesty, enquirers warp respondents into ‘co-conspirators.’”)

Irregardless (a double negative, when “regardless” says it)

Absolutely (“usurped the simple ‘yes’”)

It is what it is (“What else would it be?”)

To nominate a word or term for banishment for 2024, go online to lssu.edu/banishedwords.

Music in Mexico

Bassett native Josh Shilling is in Mexico this week performing with Wynonna Judd and her band.

When they get back, Wynonna and Martina McBride will travel with different musicians various cities: Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile.

Shilling is a professional musician in Nashville and often performs in the Martinsville area, such as at Rooster Walk and at events at the Martinsville Speedway.

Today’s chuckle

Makayla was a typical curious 4-year-old girl, just beginning to make sense of the world around her. Last week, she was learning about last names. This week, it was figuring out marriage.

When she asked her father about it, he brought out his wedding album, showing pictures of the bride arriving at church, the ceremony, the reception, etc. “Now do you understand?”

“I think so,” she said. “There was a big party when Mommy came to work for us.”

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Mageirocophobia is the fear of cooking and a person that is afflicted may experience intense anxiety while cooking or go out of their way to avoid cooking.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many seeds are in a pomegranate?