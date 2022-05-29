Stroller: The artsy Wormy Chestnut is very much in vogue

TODAY’S WORD is nesh. Example: Some animals are extremely nesh and some, like polar bears, arctic foxes, leopard seals and snow leopards, are the opposite.

FRIDAY’S WORD was ephemeral. It means lasting a very short time. Example: Kayla valued her friendship with Lydia greatly, but feared that the efforts were not fully returned making her wonder if their friendship would be ephemeral.

Basil tomato soup

It’s close to being tomato time, and this delicious traditional basil-tomato soup recipe contributed by Betsy Ashbrook from the Bulletin in 2012 will be perfect for the bumper crop.

2 TBS butter

2 TBS olive oil

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

2 lbs. fresh tomatoes, peeled and seeded

2 TBS snipped fresh basil or

2 tsp. dried basil

4 tsp. snipped fresh thyme or

1 tsp. dried thyme

2 TBS fresh parsley, chopped

3 cups chicken broth

1 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste

In a 6-quart pan, heat the butter and oil until butter is melted. Add the onion and cook until tender but not brown. Add all ingredients except the salt and pepper and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 40 minutes. Let the soup cool and process in a blender until smooth (or use an immersion blender while the soup is still hot). Return to the pot, heat through and add salt and pepper to taste.

Barn quilt class

Barn quilts remain popular; nowadays you can hardly drive through the country without seeing one or more. If you need to catch up with the trend — or if you have some but want another — you can make one in a class by Lisa Martin of The Wormy Chestnut.

The class is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, at the Ararat Ruritan Club at 4711 Ararat Highway.. The cost is $30 and includes all supplies. To register, email lisaorpheus@gmail.com.

The Wormy Chestnut

“Why call it the Wormy Chestnut?” The Stroller ponders sometimes — and recently decided to get to the bottom of that mystery. It was past bedtime so too late to call Lisa Martin, so naturally, Facebook was resorted to.

Et voila! Right there, it says that TWC is “based on Chestnut Avenue in Stuart.” TWC offers barn quilts to be painted, handmade card for all occasions “and other cool stuff as the creative urge hits me!”

Lisa Martin worked at the Reynolds Homestead. If you attended programs there, you definitely came across her.

Wormy Chestnut 2

If that name sort of rings a bell — the phrase also refers to the lumber which is now rare and valuable, since the blight’ destroyed nearly all mature chestnut trees more than a century ago. “Wormy” chestnut wood was sawn from dead, insect-damaged wood, speckled with dark spots of damage, which now has become in vogue.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Lachanophobia is the fear of vegetables.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What types of meat were reportedly used in the oldest known soup recipe?

