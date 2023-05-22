TODAY’S WORD is rectify. Example: You’d better rectify this mess you caused or never come back here again.

SUNDAY’S WORD was onerous. It means involving, imposing or constituting a burden. Example: She found cleaning the bathrooms at the end of the night to be a particularly onerous part of her job at the bar.

The pious cards

The card game of rook starts with a sort of a gamble and a bet, so it might surprise rook players to learn that rook cards were created as a holier alternative than the standard deck of cards, which some religions at the time avoided due to the supposed sinfulness of card games.

George and Grace Parker created the rook deck in 1906, for people whose religions forbade them from playing regular cards. There were various reasons some religions disapproved of playing cards, one being that they were associated with gambling and fortune-telling.

In rook, the ace is replaced with a 1, and the jack, queen and king are replaced with 11, 12 and 13. The hearts, diamonds, clubs and spades were replaced with suits of colors. The rook deck had 56 cards, coming to 57 with the addition of a rook card (picturing a crow) in place of the joker.

Between two and six people can play rook, but the norm is four, divided into two teams of two. They can’t tell each other what cards they have, not even teammates. The game starts with a bid: How many points each player thinks his team could win, based on what he has in his hand. It goes up to 300.

The high bidder names the trump suit, which is the suit that beats all the other suits. Each player must follow a suit or play the rook bird card.

If the bidding team fails to reach their bid, they lose the number of points equal to their bid.

Today’s chuckle

Jim phoned the mental hospital and asked the receptionist if there was anyone in Room 210.

She went to check, then came back to the phone and said, “No; the room is empty.”

“Great!” he replied. “That means I really did escape!”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: On a trip to Czech Republic the Stroller discovered a store called “Delvita.” Its logo was the Food Lion lion. Do you remember Bulletin reporter Mickey Powell? Several years ago he moved to Winchester, where he became a reporter in that city’s newspaper. Mickey loved shopping and grocery stores, so the Bulletin brought him back a Delvita sales flyer. He got a kick out of it.

Back then it didn’t occur to the Stroller or Mickey to look up Delvita and Food Lion on the internet to solve that mystery of the same logo, but it’s 2023 now and people look up everything these days. Foodlion.com says “Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize.” Delhaize is the owner of Delvita.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: There are how many Aldi stores in how many countries?