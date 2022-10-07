Stroller: The circle plays out in how we sleep at night

TODAY’S WORD is sanctimonious. Example: Nikolai was always spewing sanctimonious talk about his family being perfect and happy, but it was later found out that he was having an affair.

THURSDAY’S WORD was preponderance. It means: the quality or fact of being greater in number, quantity, or importance. Example: Ace noticed his hometown had a preponderance of older folks and he thought it was because of the lack of the types of activities kids and young adults enjoy.

Free seeds

The Stroller still has free milkweed seeds from Sharron White, plus cosmos, marigolds, four o’clocks and zinnias. Come to the Bulletin office at 19 E. Church St. for your next summer garden.

Bullies

October is Bullying Prevention Month, and area schools have many activities going on to highlight this problem.

“Studies do show similarities between bullying and substance abuse,” an article in the current edition of the “Project Success” newsletter states. “For example, youth who participate in bullying or are victims of bullying are more likely to use alcohol, marijuana and cigarettes than other youth ... Studies also show the connection between aggressive behavior and substance use to cope with peer rejection.”

Project Success

Project Success is a school-based substance abuse and early intervention program, providing education, referrals and help with social skills such as communication, decision-making, stress and anger management, as well as problem-solving and resisting peer pressure.

It’s based on four principles: 1. increase perception of risk of harm; 2. changing adolescents’ norms and expectations about substance use; 3. building and enhancing social and resistance skills; and 4. changing community norms and values regarding substance use.

For more information about it, contact advisor Amanda Hendricks at 276-403-5886 ext. 8369 or ahendricks@piedmontcsb.org.

Sleeping

A childhood friend of a Bulletin staff member wrote this, and it’s worth sharing:

“I’ve slept nights with my head nuzzled in my mama’s arms, snuggled against my daddy’s shoulder — then some nights were spent all wrapped up in a lover’s tender embrace. I’ve slept (sort of) with one baby on my chest, one at my head and one at my feet while still allowing my husband over half the bed. I’ve slept with my granddaughter cozied up to my back so close I couldn’t move.

“Today, I sleep with my itty-bitty little dog basically on my head every single night. It’s good to recognize the circle as it becomes full.”

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Though her illness went undiagnosed, Jane Austen is now believed to have died of Addison’s Disease, a tubercular disease of the kidneys. She died in 1817 at the age of 41 and was buried in Winchester Cathedral.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Around how many film adaptations are their of Jane Austen’s novel “Pride and Prejudice?”