Stroller: The dog came close, but then she ruined her chance

More dogs

For the past few days Stroller readers have been discussing whether or not dogs should be allowed on the sofa or other furniture. It all started when Junior wanted a change of rules at home, Stroller wouldn’t relent and so Junior said, “Let’s just ask the Stroller.”

Well, Junior and the Family Dog were both delighted to see that out of more than 230 responses (and counting), the positions were overwhelmingly in favor of dogs on furniture. While Junior was basking in an I-told-you-so attitude after that approval, the Stroller started to seriously reconsider the proposition. Bulletin readers made it clear that just covering the couch with a large cloth ought to eliminate any dirt, germs or hair concerns.

Just as the Stroller was about to make a life-altering change (because this seemed the kind of thing that once you do it, you could never reverse), Dog gave a perfect demonstration as to why there are rules.

Every now and then, Dog sneaks up onto the bed, something she never does when there are witnesses. She did it again the other morning. Based on how long she had been upstairs, it couldn’t have been any longer than 10 or 20 minutes. Nonetheless, she left the bedsheets a disgusting mess of dirt and dog hair.

And this was a clean dog who has been thoroughly brushed all week.

People say just put down a sheet or blanket, but who wants to sit on such a dirty blanket, or have it showing all the time?

People say just have a small and/or short-haired dog, but thick-haired messy dogs are worthy, loving and beloved pets too.

People say their dogs aren’t dirty, because they don’t roll around in the dirt nor frolic in the chicken coop like Stroller’s dog does.

But isn’t that one of the pleasures of being a dog — to immerse oneself in nature and play in the outdoors? That’s what Stroller Dog likes to do, and who are we to stop her? When it’s time to rest, it’s on a large, soft cushion on the floor — which she can dirty up as much as she desires.

