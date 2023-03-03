TODAY’S WORD is emporte. Example: Allison was so emporte that she had to leave the room before she said something she would later regret.

THURSDAY’S WORD was abactor. It means one who steals cattle. Example: The abactor was discovered when the sheriff noticed the cows in his pen had different coded ear tags representing other ranches.

Early flowers

There’s been a lot of talk on how flowers are blooming much earlier than usual — but how much earlier?

Joel Bunn has kept track: “I have pictures on my phone for one of my flowering trees. I take a picture each year, so I scrolled back through the phone, and we are almost exactly one week ahead foliage wise from last year, and four weeks ahead of 2021. It’s crazy!” he wrote the Stroller.

Bulletin Editor Holly Kozelsky also has pictures of flowers, and the main picture on her Facebook page is of a scene from her yard on a foggy morning. That picture was taken on March 25, 2021, and shows a cherry tree and an ornamental weeping cherry in full bloom, along with bright yellow daffodils. That scene repeats itself this week, as those very same flowers started blooming at the end of February and are almost on their way out now.

What photographic evidence do you have, showing specific dates when flowers bloomed earlier than they do now? Let Stroller readers know.

Power in Pearls

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will present “Power in Pearls: An Afternoon Teat at One Starling” from 3-5 p.m. March 12. One Starling is at 1 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

The afternoon will feature tea, sherry, mimosas, music and traditional, English refreshments by British native and chef Janet Ashby. Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance by calling 276-403-5361 or visiting the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum, 1 East Main Street, Martinsville; it is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Attendance is limited to 50. All proceeds will benefit the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society.

Today’s chuckle

Does February march? No, but April may!

What do gardeners wear on their legs? Garden hose.

How can you tell the weather is getting warmer? There’s a spring in people’s step.

Do you know people pull pranks on April 1? Yes, I’m fooly aware.

How do you plant a kiss in spring? With tulips.

When is it impossible to plant flowers? When you haven’t botany.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1999, a CBS News article was published titled “Talking Toy or Spy?” saying that the Chinese-manufactured Furby toy, released in 1998 was banned at the National Security Agency. The reasoning was that they toy was capable of stealing secrets through bugging devices that would eavesdrop on sensitive conversations.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What movie was loosely based on the Jane Austen novel “Emma?”