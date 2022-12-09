Stroller: The good news we've been waiting for on the Nautica dog

TODAY’S WORD is buzzy. Example: The rumors at Kally’s high school were always buzzy no matter what the topic.

THURSDAY’S WORD was stan. It means: an extremely, excessively, enthusiastic and devoted fan. Example: Isabella considered herself a stan of the two main characters of her new favorite TV show.

The Nautica pup

The SPCA reports that the skittish dog who had been seen and fed for the past few months around Nautica is finally safe and warm, after having been caught by a team of eight Good Samaritans on Sunday. No more frigid winter nights shivering in the cold for this poor pup, who is currently with an experienced foster where he will be socialized and receive medical attention.

Confusing word

Talk about a confusing word — “unshelled” is right up there with “inflammable.”

Wes George of Ridgeway brought to our attention a misleading and confusing word in the recipe for Creamy Green Chile and Pistachio Pesto Sauce, on Page B7 in Wednesday’s Bulletin. One of the ingredients is “1/2 cup roasted and salted pistachio nuts (unshelled).”

“I believe that is wrong and dangerous,” he wrote. “Pistachio shells are sharp and very hard. I can’t imagine eating them without cutting my gums or pallet. Just my opinion.”

That’s our opinion, too, as just imagining a mouthful of pistachios with their shells on makes us cringe. So we looked up “unshell” and “unshelled” in various dictionaries and came to the conclusion that there are different professional opinions on whether you should call nut meat out of its shell “shelled” or “unshelled.” If the word can mean either one, why bother with having that word at all?

Now back to the other example, “inflammable.” Because of the prefix “in” it’s easy to think that word might mean something that can’t be put on fire, but in actuality, it means something that is capable of bursting into flames without even the need for ignition — quite the dangerous opposite. “Flammable” means something that can be set on fire, such as a piece of wood. On the other hand, the word for something that does not catch fire easily is “nonflammable.”

Breakfast

Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will have its monthly breakfast Saturday, from 6-10 a.m. The breakfast is all-you-can eat and includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, apples, gravy, biscuits, pancakes (both buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee. The cost is $8.

Today’s chuckle

What is the best pancake topping? More pancakes!

Granny got a job making biscuits at Hardee’s. I guess she kneaded the dough.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Before Christmas lights were invented, people wanted to light up their trees so they would take bits of foil and put them in trees to reflect the light to make the tree glisten.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the first tree brought indoors to be decorated for Christmas?