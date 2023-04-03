TODAY’S WORD is eighty-six. Example: The scoundrels were eighty-sixed by the skating rink manager after a group of young mothers complained about their behavior.

SUNDAY’S WORD was rapscallion. It means someone who causes trouble, often in a mischievous way. Example: The Turner family all were known to be decent, upstanding citizens, except for Cecil, who was a bit of a rapscallion.

Summer music

It’s not summer yet of course, but the summer music series have started back up.

It starts Friday night with the Uptown First Friday Series sponsored by the MHC Historical Society. It’ll be held from 5:30-10 p.m. at the MHC Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St. (old Henry County courthouse). Admission is free. The band League of Ordinary Gentlemen will perform.

Cookout

Follow the Friday night music with a fun Saturday afternoon cookout. The Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity will host a free community cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Refuge Temple Church. It will feature local vendors, booths with health care and mental health providers, free food, a bouncy house and, because it’s the day before Easter, an Easter egg hunt, of course!

Egg hunts

Easter egg hunts are thought to date back to the late 16th century, when Martin Luther, who established the Protestant religion, organized egg hunts for his congregation. The men would hide eggs for the women and children to find. This was symbolic of the Resurrection—discovering the empty tomb.

By the 17th and 18th centuries, egg-shaped toys were being made to give to children at Easter. Victorians gave eggs made of cardboard covered in satin and plush, and filled with gifts. The plastic eggs we use today became popular in the 1970s.

Isn’t it ironic that Easter eggs, once used to represent fertility and rebirth, are now plastic, which is nothing but wasteful trash that is not biodegradable and harms, rather than represents, nature?

Today’s chuckle

After years of listening to his wife’s pleading, Tucker finally decided to go to church with her. He was astounded to be so excited by and inspired by the sermon that after church he went up to shake the preacher’s hand.

“Pastor, that was the best damn sermon I’ve ever heard,” he said.

“Well, thank you,” said the pastor, “but we don’t use profanity in the Lord’s house.”

“I’m sorry sir, but I can’t help myself, I’m just so damned inspired.”

“I must ask you, sir, please do not use that language in church.”

“I’m sorry, Preacher, but I just wanted you to know it was so damned good I left $500 in the collection plate.”

Overwhelmed with joy, the preacher pumped his hand and exclaimed, “That was damned generous of you!”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A group of kittens is called a kindle.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A “pounce,” a “glaring,” a “clutter” and a “clowder” all refer to the same thing; what is it?