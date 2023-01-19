Stroller: The key times for the best deals -- and the vaccine's time is Feb. 10

TODAY’S WORD is dysania. Example: Every morning Sherri thought she might have dysania because she found it increasingly hard to get out of bed in the morning.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was leminiscate. It means: A lemniscate is a plane curve with a characteristic shape, consisting of two loops that meet at a central point. The curve is also known as the lemniscate of Bernoulli and looks like the infinity symbol. Example: Carla got a tattoo in the shape of a leminiscate.

COVID vaccines

During the height of the pandemic — and the panic it caused — getting vaccinated was a big deal. Fast forward a couple of years and a lot of us have gotten complacent or forgetful about it.

Now a free community wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic makes it easy to get vaccinated or booster shots, and these chances don’t come around as often as they used to. It will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, from 4-6 p.m., in the auditorium foyer at Martinsville High School. The vaccine given will be the Moderna Bivalent (Updated) booster for ages 12 and above, and kids ages 12-17 must have a parent or guardian present. It’s a walk-in clinic with no appointment required. Bring your COVID vaccination card; and if you have insurance, bring your insurance card too. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids the day before.

For more information contact Cindy Dutill, Administrative Infection Preventionist, at Martinsville City Public Schools, 276-403-4772 or cindy.dutill@martinsville.k12.va.us.

Best sales

The US News & World Report article “The Best Time to Buy Everything” (Nov. 24, 2021, by Katy Marquart) lists when different types of things are at their lowest prices:

Furniture: February and August, when stores are clearing out the old to make room for the new styles

Houses: March, August or December. In spring, houses are either going on or coming off the market; in August and December, fewer buyers are looking, so there’s less competition

Cars: May, October, November and December. It has to do when new vehicles are coming into the showroom so they have to get rid of old ones, and also, for meeting quarterly sales goals.

Clothes: the end of any season (i.e. good prices now on any remaining summer clothes, and good prices in spring on winter clothes)

Appliances: near the end of the year, before the new models come out in November

Mattresses: holiday weekends, when they tend to be on sale

TVs: Black Friday and Cyber Monday, due to discounts, especially on last season’s models

Electronics: November with Black Friday deals, and August with back-to-school sales

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A common ingredient in ranch dressing, that give it its characteristic bright white color, is titanium oxide. Without the chemical the dressing would not be the color that it is known for.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Does decaf coffee contain caffeine?