TODAY’S WORD is girasol. Example: The girasols were uprooted so they could be cooked for lunch.

MONDAY’S WORD was plausible. It means seemingly reasonable or probable. Example: Jeannine tried to come up with some plausible excuse for missing the deadline.

Lavinder House

Many people remember the Lavinder House Restaurant in Collinsville. The Stroller noticed yesterday that the building is once again open and serving the community as a dental office. In fact, Monday was the first day that Collinsville Dental Associates opened in its new location.

Kristen Lavinder told the Stroller that the Lavinder House Restaurant was previously owned by Dr. Michael Lavinder, Kristen’s father-in-law. Collinsville Dental Associates purchased Dr. Lavinder’s dental practice from him last year when he retired.

Kristen said her daughter was Collinsville Dental Associates’ first patient when it opened on Monday.

Congrats Joe Wynn

The Stroller was at the Saturday meeting of the Colonel George Waller Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. We salute our top hat to Joe Wynn for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. Wynn, who was recognized at the meeting, is a recent Bassett High School graduate and plans on attending Patrick & Henry Community College in the fall.

Favorite flowers

New research has uncovered Virginia’s favorite flowers and the lavender came out on top.

The study, by horticulture guide Gardening Chores, analyzed the number of Google searches for various flower names, combined with the search terms “how to grow flower name“ and buy flower name,” to discover Virginia’s favorites.

The lavender came out on top with 2,440 searches per year, followed by the sunflower with 1,590, the peony was third with 1,280, the hydrangea was next at 1,110 searches and the rose finished fifth with 1,040 searches.

“Lavender provides many benefits to the area in which it is grown and can thrive both outdoors and indoors with proper care,” Amber Noyes, a horticultural expert with Gardening Chores tells the Stroller. “From its widely acknowledged pleasant fragrance to its beautiful violet flowers, it provides a welcoming space for pollinators, and acts as an excellent repellant of nuisance garden insects, such as mosquitoes and ticks.

Beach Music Festival

The annual Beach Music Festival at the Wayside Park in Stuart begins this week. Performances start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and conclude around 10 p.m. each evening. Tickets range from $17 to $106.

Summer reading

Don’t forget the summer reading kickoff begins on Thursday. Call your local library for more information.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said, “It’s not enough that we do our best; sometimes we have to do what’s required.”?