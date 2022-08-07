Stroller: The lowdown on how prisoners make and spend money

TODAY’S WORD is bombastic. Example: Judy’s mother-in-law walked around with a bombastic manner wherever she went, often ignoring customer services workers and being rude to waiters.

FRIDAY’S WORD was pulchritude. It means: physical beauty, especially of a woman. Example: All of Julie’s friends were jealous of the attention she received because of her pulchritude.

Relay for Life

The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life will be held from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Smith River Sports Complex in the festival area. This event is held each year to create awareness as people celebrate those who have been affected by cancer and remember those who have lost their cancer battle. It’s also fun, with music by Jus Cauz, entertainment by Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance, inspirational music and more — and admission is free.

“The Society is attacking cancer from every angle,” wrote Nancy Keatts in the announcement she sent in. For more cancer information, go to www.cancer.org. To register for the event, visit www.relayforlife.org/mhcva.

Prison money

An Aug. 8 article by The Marshall Project told about how people in prison earn and spend money.

The average wage for a job in prison is 52 cents and hour. Inmates spend that money at the prison commissary on things such as toothpaste ($3), an 8-oz. bag of coffee (10.01) or a jar of mayonnaise ($6.12).

The article said they have to buy their own soap and deodorant and sweatpants and sweatshirts and are charged $2 for a medical visit. One prisoner said if they don’t buy their own shoes, they have to wear Crocs, no matter the weather. One said the state provides “an itty bitty toothbrush” and state toothpaste — if there’s enough — and a little cup of liquid soap for each shower.

Some inmates work under the radar doing jobs for other inmates, such as fixing hair ($3 to $6), cooking for others ($5 to $20), washing clothes (25 cents per garment) or beating someone up ($50 to $100).

Today’s chuckle

The Perkins were on a cross-country trip by two-engine train. After some distance, one of the engines broke down. The engineer announced to the passengers that everything would be alright; the train could continue its journey at half power. Another few hundred miles deep into the center of American, the train stopped. The engineer made an announcement: “Ladies and gentlemen, I have some good news and some bad news. The bad news is that both engines have failed, and we will be stuck here for most of the night until help arrives. The good news is that you decided to take the train and not fly.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: At 188 decibels, the blue whale is capable of making one of the loudest sounds of any animal on Earth.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the name used to describe baby whales?