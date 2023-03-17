TODAY’S WORD is mawkish. Example: When the power went out for a few hours at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, Steve’s son sent him repeated melodramatic and mawkish texts asking to be picked up because the boy considered himself in hardship.

THURSDAY’S WORD was lodestar. It means someone or something that serves as an inspiration, model or guide. Example: Martinsville recently has been seeing Danville’s downtown area as the lodestar that can inspire Martinsville’s uptown on a similar upward trajectory.

The luck o’ the Irish

With today being St. Patrick’s Day, you may be saluted, “Luck o’ the Irish to you!”

But where did the Irish get the reputation for being lucky, other than the four-leaf clover?

The saying did not come from Ireland but rather got its start during the Gold Rush in the United States, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. Some actually consider it a derogatory term, because when the Irish struck gold they were called lucky rather than given credit for the hard work they put into the search for it.

Many if not most of the Irish who immigrated to the U.S. during the 19th century did so to escape the food shortages, starvation and disease in their home country.

Craft show

People love the twice-yearly Bassett Band Boosters Craft Show and have been asking the Bulletin when the next one is. Is your calendar handy and ready to receive the answer? The next craft show ill be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

Road to Rooster Walk

The Rooster Walk Arts & Music Festival is not only growing ... it also appears to be spreading.

Rooster Walk is advertising an event called “The Road to Rooster Walk with Empire Strikes Bass, Big Fat Gap and Isaac Hadden.” That show will be held in North Carolina — Friday, April 14, in the Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw, starting at 8 p.m.

Saxapahaw is a charming little town which used to be centered around a cotton mill. It has a population of 1,340 people and is sort of equal driving distance from both Burlington (15 miles north of it) and Chapel Hill (17 miles to the east), both about half an hour. If you’re interested in going, that’ll be an 80-mile drive from Martinsville, slightly more than an hour and a half.

Today’s chuckle

Parker told Tyrone that he was going to propose to Chenelle. Tyrone recommended doing that over a romantic home-cooked meal with roses and candlelight.

Around 7 that evening, Tyrone texted his pal to see how it was going.

“I’m totally humiliated,” Parker texted back. “She insisted on washing the dishes.”

“What’s wrong with that?” Tyrone replied.

“We hadn’t started eating.”

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A Ridgeway grandfather clock is the prize given to NASCAR race winners at the Martinsville Speedway.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the first race car driver to win a Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock trophy?