Stroller: The Price is Right, but these texts are wrong

TODAY’S WORD is isthmus. Example: Gerard saw an isthmus from a distance as he was riding around in his boat with some friends.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was accretion. It means a thing formed or added by gradual growth or increase. Example: The accretion of more and more sugar in Tilly’s coffee grew exponentially each day as her sweet tooth just got stronger.

Price Is Right

Redd family, come on down! Siblings Sammy and Amanda Redd, and Amanda’s husband Rupak Ginn, recently were in the audience of “The Price Is Right.” We’ll have to watch the show to find out if they won anything or got to spin the big wheel.

They all live in California, but grew up in Henry County. Their mother is Amanda H. Redd of Laurel Park, and their father is the late Sammy Redd Sr.

Actress

Anna Locklear, a teenager who has lit up the stage in many Patriot Players performances, will perform in Virginia Children’s Theatre’s “Beauty and The Beast” with not one but two roles: alternating between Lumiere and Silly Girl. The show will be presented Dec. 2-4 at Jefferson Center in Roanoke. More information and tickets are available on VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org or by calling 276-345-2550.

Learning Garden

Patrick County Master Gardeners will present their final workshop of the year, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1208 Tudor Orchard Road, Stuart. Topics of this Learning Garden session include growing garlic and turmeric to season food and the numerous health benefits both plants provide, as well as ideas to transition from lawn to woods and how to use lawn waste to make fertilizer for the garden.

Organizers recommend to dress warmly, since the program will be outside — though they’ll have a campfire to combat the chill (accompanied by, of course, roasted marshmallows!).

Texts gone wrong

Here are some flirting texts that didn’t turn out the way the senders had intended. Screenshots of them are being shown online:

Hey. — Hi. — You’re beautiful. — Oh why thank you. Your dog is cute.

You’re so beautiful. Let me take you out. Girl I wanna write a song about us. What u want me to call it? — Restraining Order.

Hey gorgeous :) what’s up? — Not much here but I can’t speak for the 31 other girls attached in this group message.

What, did you just flirt with me? — I have been for the past year but thanks for noticing.

[Facebook post] I’m bored. Any girls wanna hang out? [Comment below] Sure, what you want to do? [Reply] Not u Grandma

your cute — My cute what?

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The most expensive stamp used to be the Treskilling Yellow, selling for around $3.16 million at an auction in 1996 — until it was overtaken by the British Guiana One-Cent Magenta which sold for $9.48 million in 2014.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In what country is flatbread said to have originated from?