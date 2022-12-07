Stroller: The Price Is Right on these new books ready to read

TODAY’S WORD is kvetchy. Example: Harrison’s grandfather was more kvetchy as each day passed.

TUESDAY’S WORD was awedde. It means to overcome anger. Example: After dropping an apple pie that she spent two evenings making from scratch for a party, Monica took a moment to awedde before she had to prioritize other things she had to do to finish preparing for the event.

The Price is Right

If you watch “The Price is Right” today, you’re in for a fun treat — seeing siblings Sammy and Amanda Redd, and Amanda’s husband Rupak Ginn, compete on the game show. They all live in California, but grew up in Henry County. Their mother is Amanda H. Redd of Laurel Park, and their father is the late Sammy Redd Sr.

If you don’t catch the show on TV, you probably could find it later on YouTube.

Open House

The Edwards Adult Day Center at 431 E. Commonwealth Blvd. will have a “Christmas Open House Extravaganza” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. It will feature hot chocolate, a gingerbread house context, treats, music by the Edwards Adult Day Choir and more. The cost is $10.

“Come expecting a loving, warm fun-filled afternoon,” the flyer promises.

The center is a unique place for adults who no longer can (or should be) staying alone during the day to go for companionship and assistance.

New books

Here is a list of new library books that already have been put out for circulation:

“NYPD Red 7: the Murder Sorority” by Marshall Karp

“A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny

“Like the Wind” by Robin Lee Hatcher

And these are the books that are being processed now and will be put on shelves tomorrow for check-out:

“A Hard Day for a Hangover” by Darynda Jones

“Death in the Margins: a Blue Ridge Library Mystery” Victoria Gilbert

“Three-Edged Sword” by Jeff Lindsay

“Night Shift” by Robin Cook

“Tom Clancy Red Winter: a Jack Ryan Novel” by Marc Cameron

Mystery

Did the title of one of those books take you aback? It did us: “Death in the Margins: A Blue Ridge Library Mystery.” Is that enough to make you look carefully over your shoulder the next time you stop in to check out a book?

We did a double-take. Not to worry: Our library system is the Blue Ridge Regional Library. Then we looked up this book. It is the seventh in a Blue Ridge Library series. The protagonist is Amy, the director of the library system in Taylorsford, Virginia.

Amy’s husband and his dance partner, diva Meredith Fox — and his former fiance! — are supposed to perform, but Meredith is murdered. Amy helps the police chief investigate. (Are we sure it wasn’t Amy who did it? Hmmm ...)

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first ornament was made in the 1800s by Hans Greiner when he began making glass ball ornaments called baubles. In the late 19th century, the idea was brought to the United States by F.W. Woolworth.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the origin of Christmas decorations?