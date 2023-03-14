TODAY’S WORD is compadre. Junior had a lot of friends but only two or three compadres he most enjoyed spending time with.

TUESDAY’S WORD was celerity. It means swiftness of motion or action. On Baptist Men’s Day, the men from her church accomplished with celerity the household repairs and yardwork that had been weighing on Miss Ethel’s mind.

Local history

There are different ways of looking at local history. One is knowing and learning about the big names who formed the towns and communities of this area and the industries and politics. Another is understanding people's day-to-day lives. You don't come by that information as readily, and yet it's that kind of thing that often strikes closer to the heart.

Just look at an entry in today's history column on this page. The history column comes from what was printed in the Bulletin throughout the past century. Sometimes it has one-time events that stand on their own, and other times, it's stories that unfold as the days go on.

The 1923 classified ad by A.F. Keen advertising his 5-year-old grandson to be adopted out is chilling. "His mother is dead and his father has long been physically disabled," the ad says.

Also in 1923, home food preparation was taken very seriously, even by the government. These days we are reading about how a food specialist from Blacksburg is in the area to teach women how about making desserts, the importance of vegetables, breadmaking and making breakfast for small children. Henry County fair prizes for children in the farming categories were actual pieces of furniture. There was a local canning, potato, poultry and tobacco club.

Rats were a major scourge a century ago, and the county went through a yearly campaign to kill as many as possible -- even encouraging children to kill rats. Seventy-five years ago, a "mad dog" terrorized the Mountain Valley community, promoting the board of supervisors to require rabies vaccines for dogs who ran at large.

Also in 1948, the swanky Club Martinique was the place to be, for private events and dances hosted by local companies for their workers and by Charity League as fundraisers. We believe that Club Martinique's building is now the home of Greater Love Ministries, where Avery J. Preston is the pastor. Is it possible that any of the congregation who go to service there now had, years ago, attended a party there when it was a nightclub?

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Time in the United States was not coordinated until November 1883, when the nation's railroads standardized their marking of time with a system involving four time zones. That standardization of time did not become official until the passage of the 1918 Standard Time Act.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did delegates from nations around the world agree on the official prime meridian (zero point of longitude)?