TODAY’S WORD is repartee. Example: The dentist and the dental hygienist enjoyed working together because they regularly engaged in repartee which also entertained their patients.

THURSDAY’S WORD was foray. It means an initial and often tentative attempt to do something in a new or different field or area of activity. Example: Asia’s foray into oil painting didn’t go as she had expected, so eventually she switched over to acrylics.

Raffle

The Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department is selling raffle tickets for $5. Prizes are two grills, a smoker and a patio set. Get tickets from any member of on Monday nights at the station. Raffle tickets will be drawn during a hamburger steak fundraising dinner on Saturday, June 3, from 4-7 p.m.

Today’s chuckle

Ray realized he needed to get hearing aids, but he didn’t want to spend the money.

“How much do they cost?” he asked the audiologist.

“That depends,” the specialist replied. “They run from $3 to $4,000.”

“Let me see the $3 model,” Ray said.

The audiologist put a device around Ray’s neck and explained: “You just stick this button in your ear and run this little string down to your pocket.”

“How does it work?” Ray asked.

“Oh, it doesn’t do anything,” the audiologist replied, “but when people see it on you, they’ll talk louder.”

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A lot of people think that Cinco de Mayo (May 5) is the holiday Mexicans celebrate their independence, sort of like a Mexican Fourth of July, but it’s not. Cinco de Mayo in Mexico is a fairly minor holiday which just sort of got blown out of proportion in America (Thanks, television beer commercials!).

Cinco de Mayo honors just one single battle: the Battle of Puebla. In 1861, Benito Juárez was elected president of Mexico (he was a member of the indigenous Zapotec tribe and a lawyer). At that time Mexico was in financial ruin after years of troubles, and Juárez had no choice but to default on debt payments to European governments. That resulted in France, Britain and Spain sending naval forces to Veracruz, Mexico, to make Mexico pay up.

Spain and Britain negotiated with Mexico and worked out a deal, but France was after more. France was ruled at the time by Napoleon III, who attempted to make an empire out of Mexican territory. A strong French fleet stormed Veracruz in late 1861. The Mexican president and his government retreated.

They came back, though — with 2,000 men to fight off the 6,000 French soldiers who had set out to attack the small town of Puebla de Los Angeles in east-central Mexico. Most of Juárez’s men were indigenous Mexicans or of mixed ancestry and were poorly supplied.

Nonetheless, the ragtag but determined Mexicans beat the much better equipped and larger force of French fighters.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the actual date Mexican Independence?